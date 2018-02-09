REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,600 Rent Get You In The Flatiron District, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Flatiron District?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $2,600 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below.

172 5th Ave., #5d




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 172 5th Ave. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts an elevator and on-site management; Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

30 E 22nd St., #4d




Next, there's this studio unit situated at 30 E 22nd St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space.

Pets aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

111 East 24th St.



Here's a studio apartment at 111 East 24th St. (at E 24th St. & Park Ave. S), which is going for $2,550 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator.

Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

111 East 26th St., #D03




Located at 111 East 26th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,500/ month. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
