What Will $2,600 Rent Get You In The Flatiron District, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $2,600 / month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below.
172 5th Ave., #5d
Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 172 5th Ave. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts an elevator and on-site management; Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
30 E 22nd St., #4d
Next, there's this studio unit situated at 30 E 22nd St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space.
Pets aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
111 East 24th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 111 East 24th St. (at E 24th St. & Park Ave. S), which is going for $2,550 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator.
Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
111 East 26th St., #D03
Located at 111 East 26th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,500/ month. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.