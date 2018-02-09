6 New Businesses To Check Out In East Harlem

Cassava House
2270 First Ave.
Photo: lily l./Yelp
Cassava House is a small breakfast and brunch spot, offering fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, sandwiches and pastries.
The eatery serves breakfast all day, with offerings like gluten-free pancakes and challah French toast on the menu. There is also a wide range of smoothies and juices, such as the "Quick Sand" with apple, mango, pineapple and mint and the "Blues Day" with blueberry, beet, kale and carrot.
With a five-star Yelp rating out eight reviews, Cassava House has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Itzia M., who reviewed Cassava House on December 6th, wrote: "My daughter and i have become regulars at Cassava House! She gets the same berries smoothie everyday! Before Cassava house opened we would pick up the fastest & sometimes not so healthy breakfast on the go. Now she makes sure to wake up on time to have time to pick up her smoothie which Antoine, the owner, is always ready to make. "
Julie B. noted: "Happy that there are finally some healthier options coming to East Harlem. God knows we need them. This is a very simple place that specializes in juices and smoothies as well as a small food menu of salads, soups, sandwiches and a few pastries. There are no fancy or iced coffees and it's really not a cafe-type place you would take work to or hang with friends. "
Cassava House is open daily from 7am-7pm.
Serengeti Kitchen Harlem
22E 125th St. (between 5th Ave. & Madison Ave.)
Photo: Barnie j./Yelp
Serengeti Kitchen Harlem specializes in contemporary pan-African fare from chef Doughba Caranda-Martin III, who is also behind Serengeti Tea & Spices. The menu shifts every few months so that diners can explore new tastes from different regions in Africa.
Look for the pepper escargot in a West African shito reduction, served with tuareg bread; the roasted guinea hen with plum tomato sauce and sweet peppers; and a yellow snapper filet with West African pepper stew.
There is also a curated menu of teas, including the Malawi white jasmine pearl, forest bark wildflower and Africa's Fifth Symphony Earl Grey.
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Serengeti Kitchen Harlem has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jen F., who reviewed Serengeti Kitchen Harlem on January 17th, wrote: "Awesome, friendly, top notch service with great atmosphere and music. The food was excellent. It tasted to me like every flavor and texture in every dish was deliberated over, because the balance was perfect."
And Reese B. wrote: "An amazing find in Harlem! The ambience is incredible and the service is even better. The menu items are unique and the attention to detail is impeccable. The heart of palm sangria is a must try!"
Serengeti Kitchen Harlem is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11:30am-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday from noon-9pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
97 Coffee And Wine
24 E. 97th St. between Madison and 5th Ave.
Photo: Elsie W./Yelp
97 Coffee And Wine is a neighborhood spot that offers cafe eats, coffee and wine.
Visitors can look for made-to-order sandwiches, like the smoked salmon with cucumber and brie, or the artisan Havarti cheese melt. There are also freshly baked pastries like the French almond-filled croissant and the "cookie cloud," a confection meant to be eaten with a spoon.
There is also a curated selection of wines, including sparkling, red, white and rose.
97 Coffee And Wine currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Nick T., who reviewed 97 Coffee And Wine on January 5th, wrote: "Wow! What a great addition to the neighborhood! Their coffee is fantastic--I normally go for their regular drip, but the draft latte is incredible. Their Havarti cheese melt with walnut oil is the perfect lunch."
And Alexander S. wrote: "Best new place on the Upper East! Cool spot that serves truly excellent coffee and makes delicious home-baked goods. In fact, it seems everything they have is made in house!"
97 Coffee And Wine is open Monday and Tuesday from 7:30am-5pm, Wednesday-Friday from 7:30am-7pm, and weekends from 8am-7pm.
Frenchy Coffee NYC
129 E. 102nd St. (between Park Ave. & Lexington Ave.)
Photo: christopher t./Yelp
Another cafe that has recently opened up is Frenchy Coffee NYC, a bakery and coffee shop that specializes in French pastries.
Frenchy bakes its savory treats--including croissants, tarts and brioche--daily. The project comes from two French expats who are now residents of the neighborhood; the pair "made their dream come true by opening their own place where they could put in motion all their love for fresh food and good coffee," according to the business' website.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Frenchy Coffee NYC has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Christopher T., who reviewed Frenchy Coffee NYC on February 5th, wrote: "Great bold cup of coffee, fabulous pastries. Comfortable seating, including a couch. There are a few outlets for charging, grab and go beverages including La Croix...a taste of France by way of Williamsburg."
And Audrey C. wrote, "Great lighting, amazing coffee, homemade everything from croissants to sandwiches and quiches, Frenchy Coffee is a fresh, new and young spot where it's very pleasant to hang out. The owners are young and very friendly and prices are very fair. I would totally recommend it."
Frenchy Coffee NYC is open weekdays from 6am-6pm, Saturday from 8am-6pm, and Sunday from 8am-5pm.
Bangklyn East Harlem
2051 2nd Ave. (between 105th St. & 106th St.)
Photo: Sherona G./Yelp
Bangklyn East Harlem is a neighborhood restaurant that serves classic Thai fare, including noodles, curries and rice dishes.
Look for the morning market noodle soup with chicken or tofu and mushroom, crispy fried chicken served over ginger rice and red or green curry with vegetables.
Bangklyn East Harlem currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Cate B., who reviewed Bangklyn East Harlem on February 5th, wrote: "Terrific. Incredible Pad Thai! Flavors are authentic and balanced, not heavy with sugar or peanut butter. Owner super friendly and kind. Gave our toddler his own small bowl of noodles."
Anna S. said: "Unbelievable new Thai restaurant. The owner is actually from Bangkok. Tried it for the first time last night and was blown away. The space is super cute and I can't wait to go back and eat on site."
Bangklyn East Harlem is open weekdays from 10:30am-10pm, and weekends from noon-10pm.
Madison African Caribbean Cuisine
23 E. 108th St. (between 5th Ave. & Madison Ave.)
Front view form the side | Photo: Madison african caribbean cuisine/Yelp
Madison African Caribbean Cuisine specializes in African and Carribbean-style barbecue, curries, jerk chicken and more.
On the extensive menu, look for dishes like steamed snapper fish, goat curry, and fried chicken with rice served with a choice of side like collard greens, mixed veggies, sweet plantains or cabbage.
Yelp users are excited about Madison African Caribbean Cuisine, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Rossano B., who reviewed Madison African Caribbean Cuisine on January 18th, wrote: "Extremely friendly and the customer service is elite! The food tastes really good and the location is convenient for me, so I will certainly be a regular here."
Madison African Caribbean Cuisine is open weekdays from 7am-9pm, and Saturday from 9am-7pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)