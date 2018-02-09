SPORTS

Tom Brady breaks silence following Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

BOSTON --
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has finally broken his silence after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Brady took to Instagram on Friday, saying he has spent the past four days reflecting on the loss as well as the season.

"There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal," Brady writes. "And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive."

Brady goes on to say that over the last week, the number one feeling has been gratitude, including a sense of gratitude for his Super Bowl opponents.

"Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)," he said.

Tom also expressed gratitude for his teammates, his coaches, New England fans, and his family.

The post reads as follows:

"It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.
Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win.
Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey.
Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)
Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are.
And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams.
Thank you all. I love you all.
Best, Tom"

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52New England Patriots
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Noah Syndergaard DL-bound after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Even worse news could be coming for Yoenis Cespedes
Dysfunctional Mets host Padres in race to NL basement
Mets-Yankees game postponed by rain, to be made up Aug. 13
Yankees hit the road after rainout to play Rays
More Sports
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News