TRAFFIC

2 dead in crash on Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating a crash on the Southern State Parkway in Suffolk County early Saturday morning that left two people dead.

Police say it happened at about 1:23 a.m. east of Exit 42 in Bay Shore.

A two-door,1995 Acura Integra left the roadway and struck several trees in the center median, police said.

The driver, 21-year-old Aliem Davis, and the only passenger, 22-year-old Elliot Rodriguez, both of Bay Shore, were pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call (631) 756-3300.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashaccidentcar crashBay ShoreSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
FIRST ON 7: LIRR derailment to cause cancellations for Monday commute
Police chase ends with stolen church van slamming into bus
Read this before taking the subway this weekend
Project expected to worsen traffic on Lincoln Tunnel approach
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News