Victims identified following 2-car crash in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Jersey City police have identified the victims of the deadly two-car crash that occurred Sunday morning.

The two victims are 25-year-old Mario Guevera and 24-year-old Heather Acosta, both from Union City. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both were passengers in the rear seat of one of the cars.

The drivers and front-seat passengers of both cars were taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Video from the scene showed both cars completely totaled with one of them flipped upside down.

The accident happened at about 3 a.m. on Tonnelle Avenue between North Street and Manhattan Avenue.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement at 201-915-1345.

