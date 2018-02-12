BUSINESS

Here Are NoHo's 3 Newest Businesses To Open

Photo: Heyday/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to NoHo? From a skin care spot to a clothing retailer with high-tech fitting rooms, read on for the newest destinations to open for business in this New York neighborhood.

Heyday


382 Lafayette St. (between 4th St. & Great Jones St.)
Photo: Heyday/Yelp

With four other locations in New York, skincare spot Heyday recently opened its doors in NoHo. The startup--which has raised $3 million in seed funding--aims to make skincare and facials more accessible to women, TechCrunch reported.

Customers can opt for customized 30, 50, or 75-minute facials--involving skin analysis, exfoliation, masking and hydration--from licensed skincare aestheticians.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Heyday has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Sabrina T., who reviewed Heyday on January 30th, wrote: "For one, I love the concept of Heyday. As a born-and-raised New Yorker, this concept is something I have been dying for forever."

Adele G. noted: "It was the best facial ever. Period. It started with a fancy machine to gauge how dry my skin was. Then two cleansings, warm steamy towels, extractions (not that painful at all), custom mixed masks and serums, oh my!"

Heyday is open weekdays from 8am-10pm, and weekends from 9am-8pm.

Sorbillo Pizzeria


334 Bowery. (between Bond St. & Great Jones St.)
Photo: Carlo K./Yelp

Family-owned Sorbillo Pizzeria recently debuted its first outpost in the United States, bringing its particular style of Neapolitan pizza to New York.

The famed pizzeria was first founded in Naples in 1935, and not only is the restaurant still in operation, it draws long lines, Eater reported.

Expect to see pies like the "Scarole," a calzone pizza with escarole, olives and smoked fresh mozzarella; the "Margherita con Bufala" with buffalo mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes and basil; and the "Portofino" with basil pesto and fresh mozzarella.

Sorbillo Pizzeria currently holds 3.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Angela R. said, "I never go to Italian restaurants because my grandmother was an amazing cook and I felt I couldn't get any better than her food. At Sorbillo, I felt like I was at home. It was authentic and fresh Italian food."

And Peter D. said, "Get a bufala margherita, which is just about perfect, the 'nduja pie for a spicy twist, and throw in some pasta because they do a great job there too. Split a bottle of wine with your friends, enjoy the bright and beautiful space, and be thankful that paying $20 for a small pizza won't break the bank."

Sorbillo Pizzeria is open Friday and Saturday from noon-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-11pm.

Reformation


39 Bond St. (between 4th St & Great Jones St.)
Photo: Rose D./Yelp

Sustainable fashion brand Reformation recently opened its eighth store in NoHo, complete with technology meant to offer the ease of online shopping in the physical world.

According to the Observer, customers browse the showroom and select their pieces on a large mounted screen. The sales staff then gathers the pieces and delivers them to a fitting room, which allows customers to adjust the lighting to their taste.

To help customers make purchases, each salesperson is equipped with a card reader.

Yelp users are still warming up to Reformation, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Yelper Lisa H., who reviewed Reformation on October 31st, wrote: "Skip the other locations in the city, this one actually has good customer service but you don't really need it because of the innovative dressing rooms. You can basically shop online in your dressing room and the clothes just appear!"

And Rose D. said: "A one-of-a-kind experience shopping in store! The high-tech experience is definitely the way of the future. Staff is always sweet and helpful, just ask if you need guidance on the technology they have in store."

Reformation is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-8pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinenew businessNew York CityNoHoManhattan
