2 arrested in beating, robbery of pregnant woman in the Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --Two women are under arrest in the Bronx, accused of the brutal robbery of a pregnant woman.
18-year-old Serenity Dunham and 27-year-old Tiffany Nurse are charged with robbery and assault.
Police say they were caught on surveillance video Feb. 1 beating a woman who's seven months pregnant in the stairwell of a Third Avenue apartment building.
They then allegedly stole the victim's cell phone.
The woman and her unborn baby were not seriously hurt.
