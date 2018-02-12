A desperate search is underway on Long Island for a missing teenager with autism.17-year-old Joseph "Michael" Barbella hasn't been seen since Monday afternoon when he was startled by a loud noise in the Nassau County town of Hempstead.Residents were asked to check their sheds, garages, yards and under cars for Joseph, who answers to the name of Michael.He was last seen in the Malverne area wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black sneakers.Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.----------