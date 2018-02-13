REAL ESTATE

Renting In Harlem: What Will $2,600 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Harlem?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,600 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

2192 Frederick Douglass Blvd., #5w




Listed at $2,550 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2192 Frederick Douglass Blvd. (at W 118th St. & Frederick Douglass Blvd.). In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and an elevator.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

235 West 116th St., #2br



Next, there's this studio apartment located at 235 West 116th St. (at Frederick Douglass Blvd. & W 116th St.). It's listed for $2,600 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

327 St Nicholas Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 327 St Nicholas Ave., which is also going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

600 West 144th St., #3A



Located at 600 West 144th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,595/ month. The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
