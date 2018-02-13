The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In SoHo, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
25 King St.
Listed at $2,150 / month, this studio apartment, located at 25 King St. (at 6th Ave. & King St.), is 20.2 percent less than the $2,695 / month median rent for a studio in SoHo. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and exposed brick.
Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
100 Sullivan St., #2f
This studio apartment, situated at 100 Sullivan St. (at Sullivan St. & Spring St.), is listed for $2,195 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and two closets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
113 Sullivan St., #302
Here's a studio space at 113 Sullivan St., which, at 250-square-feet, is also going for $2,195 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings and vintage stainless steel appliances.
If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
30 Charlton St., #6C
And here's a studio apartment at 30 Charlton St., which is going for $2,495 / month. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (Check out the listing here.)
107 Sullivan St., #6AA
Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 107 Sullivan St. It's being listed for $2,500 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (Here's the full listing.)
