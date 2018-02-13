RENTAL PROPERTY

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In SoHo, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in SoHo are hovering around $3,000 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). So how does the low-end pricing on a SoHo rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

25 King St.




Listed at $2,150 / month, this studio apartment, located at 25 King St. (at 6th Ave. & King St.), is 20.2 percent less than the $2,695 / month median rent for a studio in SoHo. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and exposed brick.

Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

100 Sullivan St., #2f




This studio apartment, situated at 100 Sullivan St. (at Sullivan St. & Spring St.), is listed for $2,195 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and two closets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

113 Sullivan St., #302




Here's a studio space at 113 Sullivan St., which, at 250-square-feet, is also going for $2,195 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings and vintage stainless steel appliances.

If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. (See the full listing here.)

30 Charlton St., #6C




And here's a studio apartment at 30 Charlton St., which is going for $2,495 / month. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (Check out the listing here.)

107 Sullivan St., #6AA




Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 107 Sullivan St. It's being listed for $2,500 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyNew York CitySoHoManhattan
RENTAL PROPERTY
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
Exclusive: Illegal rental scheme putting lives at risk
Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Report: Yonkers rents up a whopping 10.7 percent this year
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
More rental property
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News