SIMPLY NEW YORK

Simply New York: Carole King

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

How the Carole King story made it to Broadway

In this episode of Simply New York, find out how the story of Carole King made it to Broadway. (WABC)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Singer and songwriter Carole King is a New York City native whose incredible career is showcased in the Broadway hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

She began making music at a very young age when her mother began teaching her some basic piano skills at age 3. By her teenage years, she was writing music and even formed a band in high school.

King wrote her first number 1 hit "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" at the age of 17 for the Shirelles with her first husband Gerry Goffin.

They would go on to write some classic songs, including "Take Good Care Of My Baby" (Bobby Vee, 1961), "The Loco-Motion" (Little Eva, 1962), "Up On The Roof" (The Drifters, 1962), "Chains" (The Cookies, 1962; The Beatles, 1963), "One Fine Day" (The Chiffons, 1963), "Hey Girl" (Freddie Scott, 1963), "I'm Into Something Good" (Herman's Hermits, 1964), "Just Once In My Life" (with Phil Spector for The Righteous Brothers, 1965), and "Don't Bring Me Down" (The Animals, 1966).

She made her solo debut in 1960, but it was the 1971 solo album Tapestry that took her to the pinnacle. Tapestry spawned four GRAMMY Awards including Record, Song, and Album Of The Year as well as Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female honors.

Her career is celebrated on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which opened on January 12, 2014. The show won a GRAMMY for Best Musical Theater Album and two Tony awards.

To learn more about Carole King, visit her website at www.caroleking.com. To learn about the musical, visit beautifulonbroadway.com.

----------
* Have an idea for Simply New York?
* More local news
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsimply new yorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SIMPLY NEW YORK
Where ships go to die in NY
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
Simply NY: Go-to bookstore for star chefs
The museum that fits into an elevator
More simply new york
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Equalizer 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News