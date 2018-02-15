FOOD & DRINK

'Birch Coffee' Makes Hell's Kitchen Debut

Photo: Eric G./Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The newcomer to Hell's Kitchen, called Birch Coffee, is located at 884 9th Ave. (between 57th St. & 58th St.).

This is the tenth locale for the coffee roaster, which specializes in single-origin-sourced beans from Guatemala, Ethiopia, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

The cafe also features additional services, like an educational component with classes on "espresso theory and basics," "the history of coffee," and "the art of grinding coffee."

On the menu, expect to see a variety of popular coffee drink mainstays such as the Americano, cappuccino, latte, mocha, cortado and cold brew coffee.

There's also a selection of local pastries and baked goods on offer delivered daily. (Take a look at the full menu here along with a selection of beans to take home here.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Birch Coffee is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Julia K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6th, said: "Small but mighty! Tiny location about the size of my studio apartment's bathroom, but smells way better. Two wee spots by the window for a quick sip on the way out."

Yelper Eric G. added: "So thankful that Birch opened a location in Midtown West. 9th Avenue needed a solid coffee shop like pizza needs cheese. They have delicious coffee that competes with the best cups in New York."

And Lucy L. said: "This coffeeshop is small and cozy, and perfect for any coffee break. They specialize in coffee, and but also have a small selection of pastries. The staff is incredibly kind and friendly."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Birch Coffee is open daily from 7am-6pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News