New Chinese Spot 'Jianbing Company' Debuts In Hell's Kitchen

Looking to chow down on some Chinese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 600 11th Ave. (between 44th St & 45th St) in Hell's Kitchen, the new arrival is called Jianbing Company.
This newcomer is located at the Gotham West Market and specializes in a traditional northern Chinese breakfast dish, called jianbing, crepes made with a batter of wheat and grain flour, eggs, sauces and filled with a variety of different ingredients.
The eatery also has another outpost at the Dekalb Market Hall in Brooklyn.
There's a customizable component to the menu where customers can choose either jianbing, jidan bing (scallion pancake), or a rice bowl; and then select a protein such as hoisin-lime beef, lemon garlic chicken or honey ginger tofu.
You can then choose your spice level and add on additional items like pickled mustard root, smoked bacon, or an extra egg.
Dishes can be made into a combo meal with the addition of sides such as cucumber salad, stir-fried green beans or steamed dumplings. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new food stand is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Ragen D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6th, said: "I was inspired to review after seeing the three stars this place did not deserve. Although like any business there are some natural bumps that need to be worked out, the food here is always consistently good and the employees very friendly."
And Ms D. said: "For my first time eating here the service was amazing and the food was definitely worth the traveling and I'll definitely be coming back again soon!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Jianbing Company is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
