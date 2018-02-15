REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Allerton, Right Now?

Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Allerton look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Allerton via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

602 Waring Ave.




Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 602 Waring Ave., is 6.7 percent less than the $1,500 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Allerton. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood floors, cherry wood cabinets and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

679 Waring Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 679 Waring Ave. (at Olinville Ave.), is listed for $1,425 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, central heating, a large closet and plenty of natural light. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the complete listing here.)

655 Pelham Pkwy. N




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 655 Pelham Pkwy. N, which is going for $1,495 / month. The unit features hardwood floors, ample closet space, arched doorways, an elevator and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

