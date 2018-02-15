NoMad Gets A New Cocktail Bar: 'The Seville'

A new cocktail bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 22 E. 29th St. (between 5th Ave & Madison Ave) in NoMad, the new addition is called The Seville.
This newcomer--located in the James NoMad Hotel--is the latest concept from LDV Hospitality group. It features a cocktail lounge atmosphere for after-work drinks, as well as late-night live music and DJs for dancing the night away. Justin Timberlake has already been spotted checking out a set at the new spot.
As for the design, it's a "nod to the history of the NoMad neighborhood as the birthplace of the Manhattan cocktail, and the Beaux-Arts style building that originally opened as the historic landmarked Hotel Seville in 1904," according to a press release.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Jen S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 12th, said: "Such a cool new spot to spend your night out or after-dinner drink. The cocktails are delicious and the decor is beautiful. The chance of live music is high and having a good time even higher!"
Yelper Morgan K. added: "Love this new space. Had the passionfruit margarita and the cucumber mint drink--both were incredible. The service was so attentive and personable."
And Emily S. said: "Such a fun new spot in NoMad! Come for chill after work vibes, but stay for the late night DJ--and get ready for a night of dancing and sipping fab cocktails."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Seville is open Friday and Saturday from 4pm-4am, and Sunday-Thursday from 4pm-2am.
