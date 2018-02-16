Suspect wanted in MTA guard attack in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --The search is on for the man who attacked an MTA security guard in Brooklyn.
Police say the suspect approached the uniformed guard and a mechanic as they were working on a MetroCard machine last Wednesday.
It happened at the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say the suspect got into a fight with the guard, then took off.
The guard was not hurt.
