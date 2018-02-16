RENTAL PROPERTY

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Bushwick, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Bushwick are hovering around $2,275 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Bushwick rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1287 Bushwick Ave., #1




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1287 Bushwick Ave. (at Halsey St.), is 32.6 percent less than the $2,150 / month median rent for a studio in Bushwick. The unit features hardwood floors, central heating, a ceiling fan and new kitchen appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

1150 Dekalb Ave., #3f




Here's a studio apartment at 1150 Dekalb Ave., which is going for $1,599 / month. In the studio, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, a built-in microwave and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

28 Scott Ave., #114




Then there's this 425-square-foot apartment at 28 Scott Ave., listed at $1,600 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, exposed brick and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the listing here.)

441 Wilson Ave., #B3




Over at 441 Wilson Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,675 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. (View the listing here.)

108 Central Ave., #2D




And finally, there's this 610-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 108 Central Ave. It's being listed for $1,699 / month. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyNew York CityBushwickBrooklyn
RENTAL PROPERTY
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
Exclusive: Illegal rental scheme putting lives at risk
Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Report: Yonkers rents up a whopping 10.7 percent this year
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
More rental property
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News