What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Astoria, Right Now?

If you're on the hunt for an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Astoria look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Astoria via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

32-24 35th St.




This studio apartment, situated at 32-24 35th St. (at 34th St. & Broadway), is listed for $1,300 / month. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, wooden cabinets and plenty of storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

24-29 43rd St., #1




Here's a studio apartment at 24-29 43rd St., which, at 500-square-feet, is going for $1,300 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, an open kitchen, ample natural light and large closets. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

35-6 28th Ave., #1




Then there's this 550-square-foot apartment at 35-6 28th Ave., listed at $1,400 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the listing here.)

25-41 38th St., #1FF




This studio apartment, situated at 25-41 38th St., is listed for $1,495 / month for its 450-square-feet of space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (See the listing here.)

25-30 30th Rd., #1L




To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 25-30 30th Rd. It's being listed for $1,575 / month. In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. (Here's the full listing.)
