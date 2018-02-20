RESTAURANTS

'Le Sia' Brings Beijing-style Street Food To The East Village

Kimchi and lime crawfish. | Photo: Le Sia/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Chinese cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Le Sia, the new addition is located at 11 E. 7th St. (between Taras Shevchenko Pl & Cooper Sq) in the East Village.

This new spot--which recently opened in the former Surma Ukranian Shop--specializes in Chinese barbecue, seafood and an assortment of kebobs, according to a statement on its Facebook page.

On the menu, look for dishes like spicy Dungeness crab with crawfish, spicy lobster, grilled scallops with glass noodles, beef or lamb skewers, lamb kidney skewers, grilled pigs feet, beef tendon skewers, spicy mung bean jelly and more.

The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Henry Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 10th, said: "Can't heap enough praise on this place. Situated just south of the main St. Marks strip, this cozy little restaurant is an awesome addition to the rapidly shrinking roster of good Chinese restaurants in Manhattan."

Yelper Manna C. added: "I was pleasantly surprised by Le Sia. I had originally intended to go to Le Sia for their skewers. Little did I know that they sold seafood (shrimp, crawfish, crab legs) by the pound with different sauces and varying levels of spiciness."

And Shiwen T. said: "Their chef Zac sat down to chat with us. Turns out he used to work at Da Dong, the high-end Peking duck restaurant. Zac is a Beijing local with great ideas to bring creativity to this traditional Beijing street food: hot and spicy crawfish + skewers."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Le Sia is open Thursday-Saturday from 4:30pm-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 4:30pm-1am.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinenew businessrestaurantsNew York CityEast VillageManhattan
RESTAURANTS
Study says millennials are the worst tippers
NYC man on mission to highlight inclusive, safe businesses
International House of Burgers: 'IHOP' becomes 'IHOb'
Bourdain published book with writer mocked for Olive Garden review
IHOb? IHOP hints at forthcoming name change
More restaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News