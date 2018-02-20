FOOD & DRINK

'Le Reveil Coffee' Makes Upper East Side Debut

Photo: Janelle B./Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival to Upper East Side, called Le Reveil Coffee, is located at 1322 2nd Ave (between 69th St & 70th St).

This spot is the first cafe for the owners; it specializes in craft-coffee brewing, paired with artisanal sandwiches and other goodies.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of traditional coffee drink mainstays such as espressos, cappuccinos, Americano, lattes, mochas and more. There's a selection of speciality teas on offer, too, like organic turmeric tonic, ginger peach and green jasmine.

If you're in the mood for a bite to eat, look for a selection of salads like the Mediterranean with chickpeas, cucumbers and arugula; sandwiches like a tuna melt or roasted eggplant with sun-dried tomato; and avocado toast with radish and sunflower seeds.

Rounding things out are a selection of pastries and desserts like cheesecake, cookies and yogurt with granola. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

The new cafe has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Janelle B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 16th, said: "This place is just grand, by coming straight off the Q Line-72nd stop (come out at the 69th street exit), you will be able to satisfy your coffee craving by going to Le Reveil Coffee! This place is a chic, posh coffee shop on the Upper West Side. The service is wonderful, but be prepared for a wait."

Yelper Fatih E. added: "Amazing place, friendly staff and great atmosphere."

Le Reveil Coffee is now open at 1322 2nd Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.
