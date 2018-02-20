What Does $3,700 Rent You In Hell's Kitchen, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
502 9th Ave., #79c
Listed at $3,700 / month, this 1,050-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 502 9th Ave. The unit features hardwood floors, garden access and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
610 West 42nd St., #N38m
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 610 West 42nd St. (at W 42nd St. & 11th Ave.). It's also listed for $3,700 / month. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a business center.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
322 West 57th St., #55q
Here's a 600-square-foot studio condo at 322 West 57th St. that's going for $3,700 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, both air conditioning and central heating and a walk-in closet.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
