New Southern Spot 'Mr White' Debuts In The East Village

Photo: vanna m./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Southern spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Mr White, the new arrival is located at 123 St. Marks Pl. (between Avenue A & 1st Ave) in the East Village.

This upscale New Orleans-inspired eatery is a joint project between restaurant veterans Jeffrey White (Whiskey Town, Ruby Foo's) and Kelly Rheel (Nell's), along with chef Andrew Dunleavy (Clam and Chowder House).

The concept for the restaurant materialized after White and Rheel took a trip to the French Quarter and had a chance to taste chargrilled oysters for the first time, according to the business' website.

To begin your meal, look for the fried eggplant, bourbon chicken liver pate and chargrilled oysters with parmesan, parsley, butter and a baguette. There are also raw bar options with oysters and clams on the half shell.

For entrees, expect to see dishes such as smoked duckling breast and leg confit with shaved Brussels sprouts and cornbread stuffing, prawns and saffron grits with stewed tomatoes and peppers, and a crispy vegan "catfish" with sauteed mustard greens.

Rounding things out is an extensive wine and signature cocktail list. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Mr White has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Greg M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 14th, said: "Absolutely amazing dining experience! Had the chargrilled oysters, pork cheek, clams and chocolate mousse--and I did not want to stop eating each dish! Chef Andrew has really outdone himself."

Yelper vanna m. added: "I have been to New Orleans a few times and one of the highlights when visiting are the chargrilled oysters, which are hard to find anywhere else....well, my search is over!"

And Victoria B. said: "The whole menu itself is unique and a lovely addition to the neighborhood. The staff is wonderful and warm. The decor was beautiful and unlike any restaurant I've ever dined in. I cannot wait to go back to Mr White!"

Head on over to check it out: Mr White is open Thursday-Saturday from 5:30am-12:30am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 5:30am-11:30pm.
