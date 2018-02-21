MTA

Queens woman wins 'Worst Commute' award after R train nightmare

By Eyewitness News
FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) --
Most New York City transit riders will claim that their commute is the worst, especially after (cough) "special" days like Tuesday.

But one Queens woman's commute home won an award for being the absolute worst, thanks to the Riders Alliance's new "Worst Commute of the Week" awards.

As a way to bring subway riders' grievances to the attention of elected officials, the Riders Alliance invited straphangers to submit their own infuriating experiences underground.

The person with the most traumatizing transit trouble is crowned winner -- and given a chocolate Metrocard as the coveted prize!



The inaugural winner of the award is Jennifer Tang, a librarian from Forest Hills, Queens.

Tang was in a hurry to get home from Manhattan, she wrote Friday, so she didn't bother to go the bathroom beforehand. Usually, the trip takes about 30-minutes, she said.

She was one stop away from home when the R train came to a complete halt. The conductor told passengers signal problems were to blame.

The train remained stuck in the tunnel between the 63rd Drive and 67th Avenue stations for two hours, she wrote.

"By the time the train pulled into the 67th Avenue station, I had to run to a nearby Starbucks in order to pee," she wrote. "I still have post traumatic (sic) stress syndrome from this incident. Now, before boarding the subway, even if it's for one stop, I use the bathroom before I get on the torture chamber that is the MTA subway."

Do you think your commute this week was worse than Tang's? Submit your horror stories on the Rider Alliance's signup page.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmtatraffic delaysubwayNew York CityQueensForest Hills
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MTA
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
FIRST ON 7: LIRR derailment to cause cancellations for Monday commute
Report: Subways inaccessible to 640,000 elderly, disabled
'Ride-along' held to show support for Muslim woman verbally attacked on bus
MTA steps up effort to prevent possible train derailments
More mta
TRAFFIC
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
FIRST ON 7: LIRR derailment to cause cancellations for Monday commute
Police chase ends with stolen church van slamming into bus
Read this before taking the subway this weekend
Project expected to worsen traffic on Lincoln Tunnel approach
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News