Looking For Men's Clothing? 3 New Manhattan Spots Have You Covered

UNTUCKit
103 Fifth Ave., Flatiron
PHOTO: UNTUCKit/YELP
Specializing in button-down shirts meant to be worn untucked, e-commerce startup UNTUCKit recently moved into the former Sperry Top-Sider space in the Flatiron district.
The company has rapidly expanded during the last few years, with three other locations in New York alone. The new outpost on Fifth Avenue will now serve as the company's New York flagship.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, UNTUCKit has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Roopak A., who reviewed UNTUCKit on January 12th, wrote: "As a guy who usually wears Brooks Brothers shirts, I thought the quality was very similar and the fit was much more 20-somethings than Brooks Brothers (which is more 50-somethings). The service was very high-end and amazing. Loved it!"
UNTUCKit is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm.
Spark Pretty
333 E. 9th St. (between 1st Ave & 2nd Ave.), East Village
Photo: Spark pretty/Yelp
The team behind the '90s Forever vintage clothing pop-up now have its own brick-and-mortar shop, Spark Pretty.
The shop highlights apparel for '80s and '90s aficionados, including vintage and novelty tees, denim jackets and even retro toys and board games from the period.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Spark Pretty has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Becca B., who was one of the first users to visit Spark Pretty on October 23rd, wrote: "This is a beautiful shop! Recommended for some fun browsing on an afternoon around the village. Spark Pretty is a new vintage shop (opened last month) by the same people who ran the 90s Forever."
Ashlie K. noted: "This is officially my favorite store in the NYC area. It is an '80s baby's dream. Great clothes, toys and even better conversation with the owners. "
Yelper Jackie S. wrote: "This store is legit. I bought vintage Budweiser high tops; totally cute and worth it. The staff was nice and helpful. They had so many cute things that I wanted to buy, but my bank account could only do so much."
Spark Pretty is open Monday-Saturday from noon-8pm, and Sunday from noon-7pm.
Ministry of Supply
268 Elizabeth St., Nolita
Photo: Ministry of Supply/Yelp
Founded in San Francisco, Ministry of Supply offers men's and women's clothing.
"We knew athletic clothes were made with high-tech fabrics that kept you comfortable while working out, and we wanted that kind of performance when we were at work," the business says on itswebsite.
Options for men include wrinkle-free and moisture-wicking dress shirts, machine-washable suits and odor-absorbing socks.
Ministry of Supply's current rating of five stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper John L., who reviewed Ministry of Supply on October 19th, wrote: "Absolutely fabulous clothing with bespoke service and return policies. The technology meets all of the company's claims. Heat venting and ease of care are my favorites."
Michael H. noted: "The pants fit great, don't wrinkle, and they're way more comfortable than my khakis. I was skeptical, but I bought the coffee-infused socks just to see if they really wicked away the odor. I wore them all day with work boots on a really hot day in NYC and then asked my wife to 'check them.' Yup, no smell."
Ministry of Supply is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm.