Renting In the Gowanus: What Will $3,300 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
150 4th Ave.
Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 150 4th Ave. (at 4th Ave. & Butler St.). In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony and oversized windows.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, a movie room, a roof deck and a residents lounge. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
544 Union St., #3b
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 544 Union St. (at 3rd Ave. & Nevins St.). It's listed for $3,250 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and concierge service. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
365 Bond St., #A305
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 365 Bond St. that's going for $3,244 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a fireplace.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
365 Bond St., #B603
Located at 365 Bond St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,200/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and garden access.
The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
---
