What Does $3,300 Rent You In East Harlem, Today?

Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Harlem?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

175 E 96th St., #22c




Listed at $3,290 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 175 E 96th St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops and a walk-in closet.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, a residents lounge and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

177 East 96th St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 177 East 96th St. It's listed for $3,200 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

318 E 104th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 318 E 104th St. that's also going for $3,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, ample natural light and outdoor space.

Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
