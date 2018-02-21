REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Pelham Parkway, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Pelham Parkway are hovering around $1,599 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Pelham Parkway rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2165 Matthews Ave., #1a




Listed at $1,000 / month, this 550-square-foot studio coop, located at 2165 Matthews Ave., is 31.0 percent less than the $1,449 / month median rent for a studio in Pelham Parkway. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

1545 Rhinelander Ave., #2o




Here's a studio apartment at 1545 Rhinelander Ave. (at Stillwell Ave. & Rhinelander Ave.), which is going for $1,425 / month. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

2020 Holland Ave.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2020 Holland Ave. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, white kitchen appliances and central heating. The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News