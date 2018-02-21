REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,900 Rent You In East Williamsburg, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Williamsburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

368 Manhattan Ave., #3b




Listed at $2,890 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 368 Manhattan Ave. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, garden access and stainless steel appliances.

The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

17 Monitor St., #1b




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 17 Monitor St. It's listed for $2,800 / month. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stone countertops.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

632 Grand St., #3r




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 632 Grand St. that's also going for $2,800 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Building amenities include an elevator and outdoor space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News