'Jax BBQ' Opens In Hell's Kitchen

A new beer bar and barbecue spot, offering burgers and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Hell's Kitchen, called Jax BBQ, is located at 496 9th Ave. (between 38th St & 37th St).
This new spot is the latest project from veteran restaurateur Nick Accardi (Tavola, Viceroy), who learned his pit mastering skills from Barbecue Hall of Famer Mike Mills, according to the restaurant's website.
On the menu, expect to see offerings such as Memphis-style spare ribs, beef brisket, Carolina pulled pork and fried catfish. Each barbecue entree also comes with a choice of sides like waffle-cut fries, baked beans, collard greens with smoked ham or Vermont cheddar mac and cheese.
There's a large selection of burgers on hand, too, like the "Classic" with caramelized onions and truffle ketchup, the "Mexican Mama" with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos and a wild boar burger with roasted peppers.
Look for an array of beers, signature cocktails and frozen margaritas on offer as well. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new addition has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.
Brian K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 2nd, said: "This place is fantastic! Great service and barbecue! Ask for Doug if you want the best service! This guy will make sure to take care of you with class and charm. Will definitely come back here."
Yelper Josh M. added: "Jax BBQ exceeded our expectations! The barbecue was phenomenal, but the cocktails and service by our bartender Nico are what will bring us back."
And Natalie C. said: "I had the 'I can't believe it's not meat burger' and it is officially my new favorite veg burger. Usually I go to places like this, and I'm disappointed at the lack of creativity for veggie peeps like myself. But Jax did not disappoint!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Jax BBQ is open daily from 11:30am-4pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-1am, and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-midnight.
