SoHo Gets A New Bartending School: 'Liquor Lab'

Photo: Liquor Lab/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bartending school has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Liquor Lab, the new addition is located at 138 Wooster St. (between Houston St & Prince St) in SoHo .

This new spot--which bills itself as "a hands-on, interactive craft beer, wine, spirits and cocktail event space," according to the business' website--teaches students about cocktail history and preparation along with ways to improve their skills as home mixologists.

Class subjects vary, so there's a little something for everyone. But expect to see offerings such as "Iconic NYC Cocktails & Their Creators," "Tequila and Tacos," "Shake, Stir, & Sip" and "Ultimate Bloody Mary Brunch Cocktails."

There are classes and events of wine lovers and craft beer brewers, too. (You can check out the full list of courses and schedules on offer here.)

The new bartending school has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Jesse K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 30th, said: "An educational class where the instructor teaches and encourages you to drink....sign me up (again)! The unique interactive experience was a ton of fun. I brushed up on my drink making skills and had a great time socializing with everyone else between each new drink. "

Yelper Teagan R. added: "I really enjoyed my first Liquor Lab experience! I got to experience their first brunch workshop through MHRC--it's in a very hip space in SoHo."

And Alejandro P. said: "An absolute blast! I came here with some friends and had an amazing experience. The bartender was fantastic and did a great job of explaining both the basics (how to properly use the shaker), as well as more advanced concepts (having the right ratio of acidic flavors to sweet flavors)."

Head on over to check it out: Liquor Lab is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-10:30pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
