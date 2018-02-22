What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Little Italy, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Little Italy via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
119 Baxter St., #S
Listed at $2,100 / month, this studio apartment, located at 119 Baxter St. (at Hester St. & Baxter St.), is 12.3 percent less than the $2,395 / month median rent for a studio in Little Italy.
In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and exposed brick. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. (See the complete listing here.)
117 Mulberry St., #20
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 117 Mulberry St., is listed for $2,200 / month for its 500-square-feet of space. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Feline companions are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
151 Mott St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 151 Mott St., which is also going for $2,200 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
223 Grand St., #7A
Then there's this apartment at 223 Grand St., listed at $2,300 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, LED lights, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. The building offers a roof deck, on-site laundry and an elevator. (See the listing here.)
172 Mulberry St., #20
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 172 Mulberry St., is listed for $2,800 / month. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and central heating. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here. (See the listing here.)
212 Grand St.
Over at 212 Grand St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $2,850 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (View the listing here.)
---
