What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Little Italy, Right Now?

If you're on the hunt for a new spot to live, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Little Italy look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Little Italy via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $2,100 / month, this studio apartment, located at 119 Baxter St. (at Hester St. & Baxter St.), is 12.3 percent less than the $2,395 / month median rent for a studio in Little Italy.In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and exposed brick. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. (See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 117 Mulberry St., is listed for $2,200 / month for its 500-square-feet of space. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Feline companions are allowed. (See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 151 Mott St., which is also going for $2,200 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment at 223 Grand St., listed at $2,300 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, LED lights, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. The building offers a roof deck, on-site laundry and an elevator. (See the listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 172 Mulberry St., is listed for $2,800 / month. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and central heating. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here. (See the listing here .)Over at 212 Grand St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $2,850 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (View the listing here .)---