RACISM

Racially insensitive school menu at NYU leads to repercussions

(Photo/Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
A racially insensitive menu for a Black History Month meal has led to repercussions at New York University.

According to The New York Times , NYU President Andrew Hamilton says it was "inexcusably insensitive" for a food service company to feature barbecued ribs, corn bread, collard greens, and beverages with racist connotations: Kool-Aid and watermelon-flavored water.

Sophomore Nia Harris, who's black, says the head cook dismissed her objections and told her that black employees planned the menu.

Aramark says it has fired two workers and is retraining its NYU employees.

It's issued an apology to the entire NYU community and "communities everywhere" for the employees' "insensitive and offensive actions."

Harris says that in addition to their studies, black students have to do "extra work" - teaching sensitivity and respect.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationblack historyracismrace relationsGreenwich VillageManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
Black woman says CVS manager called police over wrong coupon
'Ride-along' held to show support for Muslim woman verbally attacked on bus
Papa John's founder resigns, admits use of racial slur
Woman arrested in racist rant on Rockland bus faces new charges
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on ice cream shop
More racism
EDUCATION
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Teacher accused of paying female students to pose for him
'Facility' dogs coming to area schools in Poughkeepsie
About Internships at WABC-TV
More Education
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News