What Will $2,900 Rent You In New York City, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

440 West 34th St., #1br (Hudson Yards)




Listed at $2,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 440 West 34th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

215 E 80th St., #6m (Upper East Side)




Next, there's this studio located at 215 E 80th St. It's also listed for $2,900 / month for its 649-square-feet of space. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

202 8th St., #10b (Park Slope-Gowanus)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 202 8th St. that's going for $2,900 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a deck and in-unit laundry. The building offers outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and a doorman. Pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)

344 3rd Ave., #9A (Kips Bay)




Located at 344 3rd Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,900/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space, concierge service and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

50 W 97th St., #4L (Upper West Side)



Listed at $2,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 50 W 97th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, a doorman and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

214 N 11th St., #3H (North Side-South Side)




Here's a studio at 214 N 11th St. that's going for $2,900 / month. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, storage space, a doorman and a residents lounge. In the unit, there are central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
