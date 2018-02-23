NEW BUSINESS

'Tiny Shanghai' Debuts In Little Italy

Photo: Jocelyn L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Shanghainese fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Tiny Shanghai, the new addition is located at 122 Mulberry St. (between Canal St & Walker St) in Little Italy .

This newcomer--which has two other outposts, Shanghai Asian Cuisine and Shanghai Asian Manor in the city, as well as Shanghai Cuisine 33 in Flushing--specializes in xiaolongbao, "a juicy dumpling filled with steamed pork and a tasty soup broth," according to its website.

Beyond the soup dumplings, expect to see dishes like pork chop with noodles in soup, Japanese-style curry ramen and crispy whole yellow fish with chili sauce. (The Tiny Shanghai menu hasn't been added to the site just yet, but you can take a look at its other locations to get an idea of what's in store here.)

Tiny Shanghai has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Esther Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 15th, said: "Great food, I happened to pass this place while wandering, but I'm glad I stopped by. The place is new, so it was very clean and modern inside. The staff were nice and the food fresh and hot."

Yelper Stephanie S. added: "We walked past and saw that they were newly opened and popped in to try their xiaolongbao. The restaurant is clean and the service was good."

And Elena T. said: "Friendly staff, delicious food. If you go there, try their green tea. They have a couple more locations, but this one is pretty good. Best time to go is for lunch, since there are not too many people."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tiny Shanghai is open daily from 11:30am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinenew businessrestaurantsNew York CityLittle ItalyManhattan
NEW BUSINESS
'Just Salad' Opens Newest Location In Midtown
French Bistro 'Boucherie' Opens 2nd Location In Gramercy
'Le Sia' Brings Beijing-style Street Food To The East Village
'95 Fusion Tea Room & Kitchen Bar' Debuts In Chinatown
More new business
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News