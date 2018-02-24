FOOD & DRINK

'Duke Eatery' Brings New American Fare To Midtown

Photo: Duke Eatery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 300 Park Ave. (between 49th St & 50th St) in Midtown, the new addition is called Duke Eatery.

This newcomer--which has another outpost, called Cafe Duke on 51st Street in the Theater District--specializes in gourmet, healthy fare including "everything from American classics and fresh juices to Asian and Korean-inspired favorites," according to the restaurant's website.

On the menu, expect to see offerings such as kimchi fried rice bowl with egg and topped with sesame seeds, a variety of sandwiches and several types of ramen. You can also create your own poke roll or salad.

Look for a variety of healthy drink options, too, like Harmless Harvest coconut water, a variety of green smoothies and fresh-squeezed juices. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Nina C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 20th, said: "A new go-to lunch spot in Midtown! Woohoo! I've been here three times and each time the food did not disappoint."

Yelper Tony R. added: "Generally, it has a very wide selection of food but the cleanliness, efficiency and convenience--in terms of location--makes it just that much better than other lunch spots in the area."

And Phil W. said: "Duke Eatery's setup is more of your typical NYC salad bar/deli with multiple stations. But what sets this place apart from all the other ones is the interior, menu and the staff. "

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Duke Eatery is open 24 hours a day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News