BULLYING

Family settles with Morristown High School over son's suicide after bullying

Lennon Baldwin

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey --
A school district will pay more than $600,000 to the family of a teenager who took his own life after being bullied in 2012.

Attorneys for the family of 15-year-old Lennon Baldwin announced the $625,000 settlement with the Morris school district on Friday.

Baldwin committed suicide after three students at Morristown High School robbed and terrorized him, according to prosecutors.

Three teens were charged with offenses including robbery and making terroristic threats.

Two of the teens were juveniles at the time; the third, Michael Conway, was 19 and pleaded guilty to lying to authorities.

According to Morris County prosecutors, a few weeks before his death Baldwin had been assaulted by one of the juveniles at school. The juvenile pressured Baldwin to tell school officials it was a prank, but they suspended the student anyway.

The student, Conway and the other juvenile then confronted Baldwin in a parking lot three days later and robbed him of cash, allegedly in retaliation for the first student's suspension, prosecutors said.

The lawsuit filed in 2014 alleged the school was negligent and failed to follow its own anti-bullying policies, said attorneys Frederick Gerson and Jeffrey Youngman.

In a statement, parents John Baldwin and Sharon Varnelas said, "If one school, one Board of Education, or one educator recognizes that the problems of violence and bullying are real, and that rules and regulations regarding these acts must be more than just words on a page, and that definitive action to protect a student must be taken quickly - then we, and Lennon, will have made a difference."

The lawsuit relied on anti-bullying legislation passed in New Jersey in the wake of the 2010 suicide of Rutgers University freshman Tyler Clementi. In that case, a roommate used a webcam to spy on him during an encounter with another man.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbullyingsuicidelawsuitsettlementMorris County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BULLYING
Parents say daughter committed suicide because of bullying
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
Parents sue school after 8th-grade son bullied
WATCH: Yankees reach out to bullied girl
Yankees players, manager post anti-bullying message
More bullying
EDUCATION
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Teacher accused of paying female students to pose for him
'Facility' dogs coming to area schools in Poughkeepsie
About Internships at WABC-TV
More Education
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News