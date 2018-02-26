NEW BUSINESS

French Bistro 'Boucherie' Opens 2nd Location In Gramercy

Photo: Peter C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cocktail bar, steakhouse and French spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 225 Park Ave S. (between 19th St & 18th St) in Gramercy, the new addition is called Boucherie.

This is the second outpost for the traditional French eatery, which has another location in the West Village at 99 7th Ave. It's the latest addition from The Group (Olio e Piu, Dominique Bistro, Omakase Room by Tatsu), with executive chef Jerome Dihui (Pastis) at the helm, according to its website.

To start your meal, expect to see hors d'oeuvres such as escargot with butter, lemon and garlic; steak tartare with capers and shallots; and mousse de foie gras in a red wine port sauce.

Switching over to entrees, look for duck confit with pork belly, sausage and white beans; coq au vin with vegetables and mushrooms; and seared cod with marinated veggies and carrot puree.

Rounding things out are selections from the butcher shop such as steak frites with peppercorn sauce, hanger steak with a white wine demi-glaze, and center-cut filet mignon with bone marrow bordelaise. (Take a look at the restaurant's full offerings here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Peter C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 13th, said: "My third time at Boucherie, this time visiting their new location right by Union Square. Upon walking in, it definitely has that classic Boucherie feel, and great bar--although the whole place is a bit more airy and light."

Yelper Julie B. added: "Wow, what an experience is all I can say about this new Boucherie outpost. Just like the Greenwich Village original, the Park Ave. S. location does not disappoint."

George H. said: "Amazing steakhouse and staff. I got the faux fillet and it was delicious: juicy, a good amount of fat, and a great finish. Definitely recommend this place."

Boucherie is now open at 225 Park Ave S., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantsnew businessNew York CityGramercyManhattan
NEW BUSINESS
'Just Salad' Opens Newest Location In Midtown
'Tiny Shanghai' Debuts In Little Italy
'Le Sia' Brings Beijing-style Street Food To The East Village
'95 Fusion Tea Room & Kitchen Bar' Debuts In Chinatown
More new business
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News