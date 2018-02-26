The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In NoHo, Explored

RENTAL PROPERTY

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're looking for a new living arrangment on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in NoHo look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in NoHo via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

211 East 5th St.




Listed at $2,350 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 211 East 5th St. (at E 5th St. & Cooper Square), is 24.2 percent less than the $3,100 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in NoHo. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

302 Mott St., #29




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 302 Mott St., is listed for $2,595 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample natural light and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

216 East 5th St., #1br




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 216 East 5th St. (at Bowery & E 5th St.), which is going for $2,700 / month. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

278 Mott St., #5d




Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 278 Mott St. (at Mott St. & E Houston St.), listed at $2,725 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the listing here.)

308 Mott St., #4A



Listed at $2,750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom coop is located at 308 Mott St. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (Here's the listing.)

183 Mulberry St., #6




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 183 Mulberry St., is listed for $2,800 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, dogs and cats are not permitted. (See the listing here.)
---

