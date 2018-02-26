RENTAL PROPERTY

Renting In Gramercy: What Will $3,700 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Gramercy?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $3,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

266 3rd Ave., #4a




Listed at $3,700 / month, this studio apartment is located at 266 3rd Ave. In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

220 E 22nd St., #6g




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 220 E 22nd St. It's listed for $3,699 / month. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a residents lounge.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

245 East 19th St., #5h




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 245 East 19th St. that's going for $3,695 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space and built-in shelves.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyNew York CityGramercyManhattan
RENTAL PROPERTY
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
Exclusive: Illegal rental scheme putting lives at risk
Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Report: Yonkers rents up a whopping 10.7 percent this year
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
More rental property
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News