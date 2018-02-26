What Does $2,600 Rent You In New York City, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in New York City if you've got $2,600 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
289 Jefferson Ave., #1 (Bedford-Stuyvesant)
There's this studio apartment located at 289 Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $2,600 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
280 E 2nd St., #504 (East Village)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 280 E 2nd St. that's also going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and an elevator. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
28-21 36th St. (Astoria)
Next, check out this 615-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 28-21 36th St. (at 30th Ave. & 36th St.). It's listed for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
2790 Broadway (Upper West Side)
Located at 2790 Broadway, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600/ month. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and a residents lounge.
In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
278 E 10th St., #4D (East Village)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit over at 278 E 10th St. It's listed for $2,600 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an elevator.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, French doors and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
272 9th St., #2 (South Slope)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 272 9th St. that's going for $2,600 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and storage space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
145 East 31st St. (Midtown)
Located at 145 East 31st St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.