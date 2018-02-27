Renting In Williamsburg: What Will $3,700 Get You?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Williamsburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $3,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

250 N 10th St., #630




Listed at $3,660 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 250 N 10th St. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, built-in shelves and floor-to-ceiling windows. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

175 Kent Ave., #714




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit located at 175 Kent Ave. It's listed for $3,645 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

22 N 6th St., #8F




Here's a studio apartment at 22 N 6th St. that's going for $3,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, concierge service and a residents lounge. Pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
