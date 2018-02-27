FOOD & DRINK

'Bao Bao Cafe' Brings Noodles And More To Lower Manhattan

Photo: Honoria T./Yelp

By Hoodline
If noodles are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 106 Greenwich St. (between Carlisle St & Rector St) in Lower Manhattan, the newcomer is called Bao Bao Cafe.

According to the noodle joint's website, three first-time restaurateurs from different industries--a nurse, a mechanical engineer, as well as a third owner who works in real estate--came together to create the business.

The menu features an extensive selection of noodle soup dishes like "The Little Hot Pot" with glass noodles, vegetables and Chinese mushrooms; the "Bam Bam Noodles," a dry stir-fried dish with minced pork; and seafood ramen with shrimp, fish balls and fish tofu.

Look for rice plates, too, like eel over rice and hot chili fish with rice.

Rounding things out is a selection of tea drinks, such as chrysanthemum tea and Hong Kong-style milk tea. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Courtney M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 18th, said: "Simply delicious! Fresh ingredients and great flavor. I have been twice and will continue to come. My favs: tea eggs, eel over rice, seafood ramen and baby octopus."

Yelper Andy L. added: "Amazing food and great value. The decoration is also very nice, great place for a quick lunch/dinner or for takeout. The Bam Bam Noodles and the Little Hot Pot are a must try!"

And Habib K. said: "It's simple: there are many Chinese restaurants in New York, but there are very few authentic Chinese restaurants--outside of Chinatown, of course--in the city."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bao Bao Cafe is open weekdays from 10am-10pm, and weekends from 11am-10pm.
