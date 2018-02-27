RENTAL PROPERTY

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Jackson Heights, Explored

If you're seeking a new living arrangment, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Jackson Heights look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Jackson Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

37-27 86th St., #5c




This studio apartment, situated at 37-27 86th St., is listed for $1,550 / month for its 450-square-feet of space. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

82-6 34th Ave., #5d




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 82-6 34th Ave., which is also going for $1,550 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, on-site laundry, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

37-25 98th St.



Listed at $1,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling is located at 37-25 98th St. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, an eat-in kitchen and abundant cabinet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (Here's the listing.)

34-9 83rd St., #D42




Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 34-9 83rd St. It's being listed for $1,750 / month. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The building features on-site management, secured entry and garden access. Dogs and cats are permitted. (Here's the full listing.)
---

