Simply NY: This is the go-to bookstore for star chefs

Kitchen Arts & Letters on the Upper East Side is a long-standing bookstore specializing in wine-and-food-themed titles and out-of-print publications.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Need some foodie inspiration? Look no further!

The store has more than 12,000 books, ranging from modern-day cookbooks to international titles to food magazines - and plenty more.

The owners can also help track down hard-to-find books and special editions. For example, it has a first-edition Larousse Gastronomique, which is a renowned culinary guild published in 1938.

Since opening in 1983, customers have included famous chef Julia Child, cookbook author James Beard and Michelin Star chefs.

Learn more at www.kitchenartsandletters.com.

