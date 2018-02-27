Woman suspected of drunk driving in custody after fatal crash in Harlem

A woman involved in a fatal crash in Manhattan on Tuesday is being held by police on suspicion of drunk driving.

Police say a Mercedes driven by that woman crashed into a box truck that was double parked on Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 129th Street in Harlem just before 4:25 a.m.

The accident resulted in the death of her 30-year-old passenger, who had a cardiac condition.

The driver of the car suffered a broken nose.

No one in the truck was injured.

