Tiempo: Watch this week's show

Concerned about the Latino community? If you are, be sure to tune into "Tiempo.""Tiempo" is a weekly round-table discussion show about topics affecting and relating to Hispanic citizens.Please join us for "Tiempo" on Sunday mornings, only on ABC7!This morning we talk to Maria Isabel Nieto, the Colombian Consul General of New York. The Colombian Consulate has several events planned around their independence day. Also this morning, a segment that's become an annual tradition for us here at Tiempo, the Fresh Air Fund! Every summer about 10-thousand city kids get the chance to head to the country for experiences they just can't get here in the city. The Fresh Air Fund also provides services like college counseling year round. Joining us this morning to talk about the Fund and its other programs - Executive Director Fatima Shama and Stephanie Rivera - a Fresh Air Fund summer camp veteran!This morning we'll you about "Quinto Encuentro" an event where catholic Latino leaders will gather to discuss ways to strengthen how they respond to the communities they serve. Also this morning, hundreds of undocumented children separated from their families after authorities caught them illegally crossing the border. Many of those children are here in New York City. The law is pretty clear: the government cannot detain migrant children with their parents. That's why authorities separate families. Joining us this morning to help clear up some of the complexities of the immigration crisis are attorneys Jose Perez and Chris Cabanillas.This morning we'll tell you about a film called "Puerto Rico: Hope In The Dark." It's a documentary by Westchester college students. It focuses on life on the island 6 months after Hurricane Maria. The students saw the devastation first hand and interviewed citizens, government officials, FEMA representatives all across the island. Also on the show, a push for half-price bus and subway fares for low-income residents in the city. Organizers from a pair of community based groups launched the "Fair Fares" campaign 6 months ago. Under the proposal, working-age New York city residents living at or below the poverty line would be eligible for half-priced metro-cards. Joining this morning is Santa Soriano from Community Service Society of New York and Norma Ginez from Riders Alliance.This morning we'll tell you about an organization "Daymaker.com" that gives parents the chance to show their kids the value of giving. the online platform shows kids how to give to other kids around the world. Also, the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico has taken its toll on administrators, teachers, students and parents. The Department of Education in Puerto Rico says it will close scores of schools. Joining us this morning is Hector Cordero-Guzman from Baruch College and Edwin Melendez from The Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College.This morning we'll tell about an effort by the comic book industry to help Puerto Rico rebuild after Hurricane Maria. Ricanstruction: Reminiscing and Rebuilding Puerto Rico, an anthology scheduled for release next month. Also in this week's show, a controversial addition to the 2020 census has sparked outrage nationally and here in New York the 2020 census will ask if you are a U.S. citizen. The Justice Department says it needs the information. As you might imagine, there has been a strong opposition to the citizenship question from community advocates across our area. Many believe it will discourage undocumented immigrants from participating and hurt big cities who benefit from federal funding. Here with us this morning, Roberto Frugone from NALEO Educational Fund and Gigi Gazon from the New York Immigration Coalition.The comic book community teams up to raise money for Puerto Rico. "Ricanstruction: Reminiscing and Rebuilding Puerto Rico", a comic anthology will be released next month. One hundred percent of the money raised from sales of the anthology will go to the island and look who's the producer, the graphic designer, Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez the creator behind comic book heroine "La Borinqueña". The heroine will be fighting alongside superheroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman all to help in Puerto Rico's recovery efforts.We want to begin by sending our prayers and best wishes to all those caught in the path of Hurricane Maria. We are putting together a series of reports on Eyewitness News on the recovery effort and the help coming together for Puerto Rico and will air them in future episodes of Tiempo. All this as we are in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month; it is a time to come together to support each other and to celebrate our culture.There are several events happening around the city, among them a film festival that shares our stories on the big screen.It features films written, directed and produced by Latino filmmakers from all over the country.First up, we're showcasing a local grass roots group that is safety net and resource center for Latinos. It is called "Make The Road New York" and has emerged into one of the most trusted organizations when it comes to immigrant rights.This morning we'll tell you about a play that honors a Dominican icon. The production is called "In the Name of Salomé."It's based on a female poet from the late 1800's in the Dominican Republic who became well known for her patriotic poems and her influence on women's education.But first, ever since President Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, there have been many protests around the nation. Hundreds of thousands young immigrants left wondering what happens now.Last week, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker met with a group of "dreamers" to talk about options.Here to talk further about those options is a Tiempo veteran Angela Fernandez from the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights and DACA recipient Sinny Feliz.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:New York City's "Broadway Week" is now underway.Tickets for many top Broadway shows are available at discounted prices, and "Broadway Week" organizers are hosting a free event, "Viva Broadway Night" to encourage more Latinos to come out and enjoy a night out on the town.But first, fear and uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants.Last week President Trump rescinded the deferred action for childhood arrivals program known as DACA.The program, put in place by President Obama, provides legal protection to nearly 800,000 people known as "dreamers," who entered the country illegally as children. There are roughly 30,000 dreamers in New York City.President Trump now wants congress to replace DACA with immigration reform legislation before the program expires next year.As you can imagine, the announcement to end DACA sparked protests here in New York City and all across the country.Joining us this morning to shed some light on Trump's administration decision to end DACA is immigration attorney Jerord Gonzalez.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:It's been 5 years since the start of the program called "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals." It's more commonly known as DACA.Nearly 1 million young people gained protection from deportation thanks to the program created by former President Barack Obama; but now, attorney generals in 10 states are pushing to end that program.A Guatemalan immigrant facing deportation has taken refuge in a church. Amanda Morales entered the country illegally in 2004. She has been hiding out with her kids at the Holy Rood Episcopal Church in Washington Heights.Rev. Luis Barrios, the church's priest, offered to help the family after immigration and customs enforcement ordered the mother of 3 back to Guatemala.New York City is a sanctuary city and ice agents cannot take people into custody at churches, schools or hospitals.Joining us now, Reverend Luis Barrios from Holy Rood church and Reverend Juan Carlos Ruiz from the new sanctuary coalition of New York City.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:New York City is expanding its Health Bucks program in the Bronx where so many Latinos live. The hope is to help low-income families have access to healthier foods.Health bucks are coupons redeemable for fresh fruits and vegetables at all farmers' markets in New York City.But first up, looking out for immigrants in Westchester County. The county may soon become the first in New York to approve a law aimed at protecting immigrants -- including undocumented immigrants.The Immigration Protection Act was first introduced earlier this year and it prohibits using county resources on federal immigration enforcement.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:"The Diversity Expo and Breakfast" takes place in just a couple of days. There you'll find and pick up some valuable information for those seeking expert advice on how to start and grow your business...But right now, we take a look at the changes to the Latino population in New York City.Here is just one of the many useful statistics you'll find in the second edition of "Latinos in New York: Communities in Transition."The number of Latinos increased from 1.7 million in the 1990s to over 2.4 million today and before - Boricuas were the majority, but not anymore.Many changes surrounding the issues and concerns impacting Latinos are all documented in this updated book "Latinos in New York, Communities in Transition."Dozens of expert editors in Latino studies - some of them past guests here on Tiempo - put their findings and research in the book.Joining us this morning are several of the contributors, Javier Castaño from the Queens, Latino-dot-com Ramona Hernandez and Sherrie Baver from City College.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:This morning we'll tell you about a one-man play, "Growing Up Gonzales."The off Broadway production is about a Nuyorican family growing up in the Bronx back in the 1970's. We'll talk to the people behind the production.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation was launched last year with the hopes of bettering the relation between the police and the communities they serve.A year later, the foundation is making a difference. One of its top goals is to help people understand how vital a police officer's job really is, what that job entails and the dangers and fears officers face everyday.The foundation also provides scholarships, financial assistance and so much more.But right now, a 10 million dollar investment by the state of New York to help immigrants, regardless of status, get access to legal services."The Liberty Defense Fund" is the first in the nation, state-led public private project. The fund helps non-profits provide legal assistance and representation to New York immigrants.Administrators will also invest the money to fund training for law students and legal professionals.Joining us this morning to talk more about the fund is the New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Significant changes to tell you about this morning coming from the Trump administration.First, the program that shields undocumented students from deportation known as DACA will be saved, for now.However, the program protecting undocumented parents DAPA has been officially cancelled. President Trump has reversed himself on one key campaign promise on immigration and kept another.But right now, a policy shift affecting Cuba. President Trump unveiled several new restrictions affecting travel to the communist nation and called the policy initiated by former President Barack Obama one-sided.Furthermore, the president promised to enforce the ban on tourism to enforce the embargo, to prevent U.S. money from helping fund the Cuban military.He also called for the release of all political prisoners, and he said Americans can no longer travel to the island alone.Here to further educate us on the Cuba policy changes are two professors. Tiempo veteran Ted Henken and Adrian Bordoni.The American Museum of Natural History has a stem program that inspires high school girls to enter the world of computer coding.The program is run by a Latina and she along with a group of woman are mentoring a new generation of computer whiz kids at the museum.But right now, a topic we've discussed here extensively on Tiempo: citizenship.Starting tomorrow there will be a week-long hotline to help permanent residents on their path to citizenship.And all of us here at ABC7 are once again proud to be a partner of the annual "Citizenship Now!" hotline.More than 300 volunteers will provide information on immigration issues, family petitions, deferred action and much more.Best of all, it's absolutely free. Joining us this morning is Rosanna Eugenio and Eboni Mason.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:One of New Jersey's oldest community theaters will soon present a summer festival dedicated to the Spanish language.The organizer behind the "Teatro Hispanico" festival say the plays will explore the beauty of the Spanish language in comedy and drama, and the festival wants actors of all ages and levels of experience to be part of the production.But right now, today is the 60th National Puerto Rican Day Parade. You can watch here on ABC7 beginning at noon.In an effort to restore Puerto Rican unity for the grand and iconic cultural event, recently released prisoner and controversial figure Oscar Lopez Rivera has now rescinded the honor bestowed up on him by parade organizers.The 74-year-old will now march solely as a humble grandfather and proud Puerto Rican.Parade board members had designated Oscar Lopez Rivera to receive the unique title of 'National Freedom Hero.' That prompted parade sponsors to withdraw their support.Elected officials announced they would not march. Mayor de Blasio initially said he would march in the parade.Joining us this morning, National Puerto Rican Day Parade board members Louis Maldonado and Raquel Ortiz-Rodriguez.More than half-a-million New Yorkers in all five boroughs are eligible to become citizens, but for many people, the high-priced application fees are a barrier. The city's comptroller has a plan to help pay those fees.Also coming up later, some very lucky Latino students from New Jersey traveled to Virginia where they worked with top scientists and engineers from NASA. We'll talk to them about their experience and how it came to be.But right now, the Fresh Air Fund gets ready to roll out another summer of fun for New York City kids.Every summer about 10,000 city kids get the chance to head to the country for experiences they would rarely if ever get in the city. The Fresh Air Fund also provides other services like college counseling year-round.Joining us this morning to talk about the fund and other programs they offer is Executive Director Fatima Shama and Alexis De La Rosa who participated in the program.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The Loisaida Center on the Lower East Side will hold it's annual festival celebrating the Latino community in just a few days.This year, the festival celebrates three decades, and to mark the milestone they will feature special events workshops and exhibits dedicated to the immigrants of the Lower East Side.Latino actor J.W. Cortes will once again kick off the festivities. We'll talk to him and the director of the center about this in just a few minutes.But right now, calming fears after the visit of federal immigration officials at a school in Queens.New York City leaders spoke with families at P.S. 58 in Maspeth. City officials say that a federal employee was turned away last week after asking about a fourth grade student.Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles was at the school last week when the schools chancellor arrived for a visit.Joining us this morning, the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs Nisha Agarwal.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The Puerto Rican family institute has been strengthening Latino families for generations.Their innovative approach to family services have benefited more than 25,000 families in New York, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.The center now has a new leader. She joins us to discuss the center's future and initiatives.Also, we have legendary actress Chita Rivera. We'll update you on her new role on Broadway and quickly recap her nearly 70 years in the entertainment business.But right now, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrates 60 years.Next month the parade once again returns to Fifth Avenue in Manhattan with tens of thousands of marchers and millions of spectators.And if you can't make it to Midtown to soak up the cultural event, you can always watch the live broadcast right here on ABC7.Parade organizers recently detailed some of the parade highlights during a news conference in lower Manhattan at One World Observatory.The theme this year continues to be "un pueblo, muchas voces," one nation many voices.Here to talk about the line-up and special guests are Ululy Rafael Martinez, vice chair of National Puerto Rican Day and actress-singer and parade ambassador Ana Isabelle.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:In just a few days, the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds a special event to celebrate and lift up Latinas.The annual event "The Latina Hat Luncheon," honors and celebrates hardworking, inspirational, Latina leaders, role models and advocates in our area.It's also the perfect opportunity for small businesses to network and get resource materials to help their businesses prosper.But right now, a new study on the Latino population in New York City.There has been a gradual decline in the city's Puerto Rican population.In 1990, 49 percent of all Latinos were Boricuas. In 2015, the Puerto Rican population is down to just 28 percent of all Latinos.Overall, the city's Latino population did increase from 1.7 million people in 1990 to 2.5 million in 2015.The center for Latin American, Caribbean and Latino studies at CUNY's Graduate Center conducted the study. It also highlights the social, and economic changes between 1990 and 2015.Here to discuss these findings and their impact on the Latino population is Laird W. Bergad director, center for Latin American, Caribbean & Latino studies.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:We'll tell you about a program that introduces toddlers to technology - mostly 3 and 4-year old kids learn to build robots.And get this, they use coding that instructs the robots to walk. More on this fascinating program and why it's so important to teach our youngest learners the concepts behind coding.But right now, the Trump Adminstration's plan to crack down on undocumented immigrants is heating up.Last week Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo to federal prosecutors outlining tougher prosecution on immigration related offenses.In the memo, the attorney general told them to consider felony charges against those convicted of entering the U.S. illegally twice or more - that's typically a misdemeanor offense.Furthermore, any U.S. citizen who helps undocumented immigrants hide from the law can face felony charges.U.S. immigration and customs enforcement agents arrested 21,362 people from January through mid-March of this year according to new figures first obtained by the Washington Post. Compare that to 16,104 arrests last year during the same time frame, so arrests are up 32.6 percent.Immigrant advocates say this represents an unprecedented attack by the federal government on its own citizens. Here to add their thoughts and perspective attorney Jose Luis Perez from LatinoJustice PRLDEF and attorney Camielle Mackler from the New York Immigration Coalition.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:This morning we'll tell you about a special project that celebrates the rich diversity of El Barrio in Manhattan, home to so many Latinos.Kids in the neighborhood and professional Latino artists teamed up to paint a massive banner featuring flags from Mexico, the Dominican Republic and many more Latin American countries. They did this during their after school program.But right now, fighting on behalf of undocumented immigrants in New York state. Latino lawmakers in the state assembly have worked hard these past few months to advance several bills aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants in our area.One of those initiatives would make New York state a sanctuary state. The bill was recently passed in the assembly and would prohibit law enforcement agencies from inquiring about the immigration status of any individual who contacts the authorities.Joining us now to discuss the proposed legislation are two good friends of ours here on Tiempo, New York state assembly members Francisco Moya and Marcos Crespo.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:This week: How New Yorkers can help Colombia after the deadly mudslides. Also, Aspira NJ and AT&T join forces to help 500 High School students in Paterson and Jersey City graduate High School and get into College.Segment 1: Helping Colombia after the Natural DisasterSegment 2: Helping Colombia after the Natural DisasterSegment 3: Aspira and AT&T Join forces to Help NJ StudentsSegment 4: Havana Film Festival NY 2017-*-The Havana Film Festival New York is now in full swing here in our area.The festival features 35 films from Latina America. It is currently holding screenings and special events in all around town.Audiences have the chance to see seven recent Cuban feature films. We'll talk to people behind the festival in just a few minutes.But right now, an update on a topic we've discussed extensively here on Tiempo: the financial crisis in Puerto Rico.The island remains handcuffed by a 70-billions dollar debt, a debt the former governor memorably declared cannot be paid.In the past 9 months, Congress established a financial control board to help design a fiscal rescue plan. Among the recommendations in that now approved plan, a major cut to the island's public pension system, higher traffic fines and additional taxes.Critics of the plan say the oversight board puts debt holders before the citizens of Puerto Rico. Here to talk more about this is Hector Figueroa from the Service Employees International Union 32BJ and Edwin Melendez from Hunter College's Center for Puerto Rican studies.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The Tu Corazon Latino Summit is coming to New York City early next month.The conference is dedicated to heart health and will explore specific ways cardiovascular diseases affect Latinos and the critical role Latino leaders play in mobilizing the population to help influence behavior to prevent the disease.Right now, the New York State Police is looking for a few good Latinos y Latinas to join their elite force.The work of a New York state trooper encompasses everything from traditional patrol duties to highly specialized investigations.The New York state police is an exciting career with many opportunities available. The application process opens up in a few days.Joining us now is New York state police troopers Maxine Mendez and Todd Miller from the state police recruitment office.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:There are now more than 100,000 Latino-owned businesses in New Jersey.And, a significant number of those businesses are relatively new within the last couple of years.So what is going on in the Garden State that makes it so attractive to Latino entrepreneurs?Two leaders from the statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey join us this morning with some answers and some insight.But right now, President Donald Trump last week revised his travel ban executive order.The new order exempts existing visa holders from travel limits and removes Iraq from the list of seven Muslim-majority countries.It takes effect in just a few days. The previous order was blocked by a federal court and caused confusion at airports across the nation and mass protests.Here to talk further about the revised executive order and what affects it will have on the Latino community are Mario Russell from Catholic Charities and immigration attorney and Sylvia Ayass.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:There's an organization in New Jersey that sends Latino professionals into classrooms. Por que? To show students they too can achieve their dreams if they work hard and stay in school. We'll have more about this great initiative.But right now, a very important event to tell you about: the Latino College Expo and Leadership Summit 2017. It happens in just a few days in Manhattan.For 27 years, the expo has helped Latino students and parents with all the resources they need for college. This year there will be 75 colleges & community based organizations. Plus, 12 different seminar topics for both students, parents, guardians and counselors, and so much more.Please welcome back to "Tiempo" the founder of the Latino College Expo, Antonio Aponte and Sylvia Ortega, an expo participant and panelist.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:One of the most influential Boricua artists in salsa music for more than 5 decades. He has a concert coming up as well as a pretty significant milestone.Right now, another returning guest here on Tiempo: New York City council speaker Melissa Mark Viverito. She recently delivered her last state of the city address.In her address, the speaker vowed to block federal agents from city properties where many New Yorkers get social services, saying the city would act as a "watchdog" against President Trump's immigration policies.Here to discuss highlights of her speech is the New York City council speaker Melissa Mark Viverito.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:There's a free music series featuring local Latino musicians in Manhattan."Vaya 63" features Afro-Cuban rhythms, boogaloo and Latin soul. It's a collaboration between Lincoln Center and NYU to celebrate New York City's Latin community through music, dancing and fellowship.But right now, an early advisory and a 'heads-up' about a program that benefits so many Latino young people. The New York City summer youth employment program is officially underway.The application process opened a bit earlier this year. There are thousands of jobs available for teenagers at diverse worksites.The program also provides workshops on job readiness, career exploration, financial literacy, and much more.Here to tell us about is Julia Breitman from the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development and Andrea Buzon who has taken advantage of what the summer jobs program has to offer.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:This morning, we'll tell you about a children's program inside one of the oldest public hospitals in New York City.The program "Children of Bellevue" has been around for more than 60 years goes above and beyond to help kids thrive and survive; the majority of the kids they serve are Latino.But right now, an inside look at the life of a female day laborer, and what's being done to protect them from abuse and exploitation. Most are Latina and undocumented. The work is scarce, the pay is minimal and the dangers are many.Joining us now from the workers justice project is Ligia Guallpa and Maria Aguilar.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:This morning, we'll share with you the details surrounding a program dedicated to first generation Latinos entering college. The program was recently launched in Westchester County.The program "First Gen Forward" was started to help those Latino students succeed in school and jump start their careers with one-on-one mentors, career coaching, internship opportunities at corporations and more.But right now, President Donald Trump's campaign promise on immigration is slowly coming together. The White House recently said deporting undocumented criminals will be priority.For now, the deferred action for childhood arrivals, also known as DACA that protects young immigrants brought to the country as children, will not be a priority. More than 700,000 young immigrants have benefited from the policy.But DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, remain worried about President Trump's campaign promise to rescind his predecessor's executive actions.Two 'Tiempo' veterans Angela Fernandez from the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights and Barbara Camacho from the law firm Fragomen.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:A major citizenship event takes place in Brooklyn later this month. The group "New York Laywers for Public Interest" is teaming up with several major law firms to help make 100 permanent residents, citizens. They will help out with free consultation, costs and application assistance.But right now, we take a look at Latinos and the Obama legacy. The highlights and the disappoints of President Obama's 8-years in office on issues of importance and relevance to Latinos in the U.S.The commander-in-chief is leaving the White House. How will Latinos remember him? Supporters can point to the substantial small-business gains made by Latinos.Latino entrepreneurs started one million small businesses. Four million more Latinos obtained health insurance and millions of young Latino immigrants were able to remain in the U.S. without fear of deportation.Obama's critics can highlight his failure to follow through on a promise he made to voters regarding comprehensive immigration reform - which never happened.Here to discuss President Obama's legacy with Latinos, Professor Hector Cordero Guzman from Baruch College and Professor Antonio Nadal from Brooklyn College.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The new year kicks off a critical and important time for so many college-bound students, many of them Latinos, who qualify for financial aid.There are a few big changes to FAFSA, the free application for federal student aid and one of the biggest changes is when students can start applying. Details on that and about a free worskhop in our area designed to help sort out the complexity of the application.that's coming up in a few minutes...But right now, highlighting Latinos in theatre through the "The Sol Project." It's an initiative created here in New York City to uplift Latino playwrights and make sure stories representing Latinos are accurately portrayed on theatre stages across the country.The project partners with off-Broadway companies and local theatres to develop and produce the work of emerging and established Latino writers. Its first production "Alligator" premiered a few months ago.Here to tell us all about is the founder of the project: Jacob Padron and playwright Hilary Bettis who wrote the first production.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The department responsible for designing, renovating and building in New York City also runs an educational program for public school students.The program exposes children to careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, architecture and math.But first, Latinos made some big gains during the November elections.Across the country, a historic number of Latinos will serve in state legislatures beginning in January.Voters increased Hispanic representation in several state legislatures from 307 seats to 321 seats.Here in New York, we will have the first Dominican-American to serve in Congress.What an honor for us here on Tiempo to welcome back New York state senator and U.S. Congressman-elect Adriano Espaillat and Roberto Frugone from "Naleo," the National Association of Latino Elected Officials.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Fidel Castro had many titles: Dictator, tyrant, comandante.On November 25th, the man who ruled Cuba with iron first for nearly 50 years died at the age of 90.And so today, we dedicate our entire show to a man whose 5-decade rule impacted the lives of millions of people.We'll hear the story of a man who escaped communist Cuba as an eight-year-old boy in a cargo boat. He wrote a children's book about his experience.Also we'll take a look at "Passage to Cuba," a captivating series of photographs that take you to parts of the island rarely seen.A country-wide 9 day period of mourning followed Castro's death.In the U.S., no mourning. Instead, celebration for Cuban Exiles.Many Cuban-American families hope Castro's death will bring positive change for the Communist nation.Lastly, what approach will the Trump administration take? Will the federal government keep the renewed diplomatic relations with island or will the president-elect reverse course.Here to share some insight on the importance of all this and much more is John Gutierrez, professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Remberto Perez from the Cuban-American National Foundation.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The American Museum of Natural History is bringing Cuba to New Yorkers with a new exhibit, ¡Cuba!. It will explore the island's natural history, native species, geology, traditions, tobacco and much much more.But right now, fear and concern for many Latino and immigrant advocacy groups surrounding President-Elect Donald Trump's deportation plans.One of the fears centers on the city's municipal ID program "IDNYC." Many advocates are wondering if the program means undocumented immigrants face a greater risk of deportation.The city has vowed to protect cardholders' personal records. The mayor has even said he would delete the information, if it were in danger.Here to talk more about this and what New York City is doing to address hate crimes against Latinos are council members Carlos Menchaca and Ritchie Torres.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4New York political, business and community leaders were in Puerto Rico last week for the annual Somos El Futuro Conference.They discussed many important issues such as workers compensation, education policy, the health crisis affecting the island.What did they learn? What goals did they set? We'll hear from those who were there.But first, President elect Donald Trump's win shattered the hopes and ignited the fears of millions of undocumented immigrants.Advisors close to Trump predict immediate changes that will lead to the deportation of many undocumented immigrants.Trump himself has even said he'd consider overturning President Obama's executive order that allows "Dreamers," immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, to stay in the country.Joining us now to talk about this and Trump's immigration plan is Cesar Vargas with the Dream Action Coalition and J.C. Polanco, professor and Republican strategist.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:This morning we take a closer look at nutrition for our kids, more specifically in their school lunches.We know the challenges for so many Latino parents. No hay tiempo, healthy options are hard to find, they're too pricey.Today we'll share with you "lunchology," a healthy school lunch menu guide for parents.Here we are in the midst of Puerto Rican Heritage Month and to highlight some of the events we are joined by one of the oldest and most prestigious Puerto Rican organizations. Comite Noviembre is Teresa Santiago and Luis Cordero.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:This morning we'll pass on to you some important information about the job corps.A free federally funded program that provides job training, education and all-around skills needed to get a good-paying job. The job corps wants more Latinos to get involved.But right now, the President's executive action on immigration policy that would've granted protective status to approximately 5 million undocumented immigrants is officially in limbo.Here talk more about what's next Chris Cabanillas, an immigration attorney and Mayra Aldás-Deckert from the New York Immigration Coalition.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Tiempo for Sunday, October 2nd, 2016:In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, we share an exhibit called "Cafe Con Comics" that explores Boricuas in the comic book industry. The curator joins us to tell us all about it. And, we focus on the presidential election: A record 27.3 million Hispanics are eligible to vote in the presidential race this year.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:We'll highlight an organization that empowers young women with financial and moral support so they can reach their full potential.Journalist and philanthropist and proud Latina Soledad O'brien is here to tell us all about 'The Starfish Foundation.'But first, the Latino community in New Jersey is growing and thriving.And, the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey highlights that growth through it's annual luncheon and convention in a few weeks. The event is an opportunity for Latino business owners to network.There will be more than 70 exhibitors, government officials and corporate leaders. The goal is to help Latinos explore new business opportunities, make new contacts and cultivate new relationships. The convention is open to the public.Here to highlight the importance of the event is Carlos Medina and Jazlyn Carvajal from the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Hispanic Heritage Month is now officially underway.And to help mark the annual celebration,"Teatro Fest NYC 2016", a Latino theatre festival showcasing the best Latino productions in the city with more than 200 performances at seven different venues and best of all, at discounted prices.But first, New York City launches a major effort to help thousands of undocumented immigrants apply for the federal program DACA.It turns out many people are eligible, but do not apply because of DACA's educational requirement.The mayor's office of immigrant affairs, in partnership with many immigrant organizations, will provide free educational services aimed at opening the door to a variety of other life-changing benefits.Here to talk about the initiative is Commissioner Nisha Agarwa from the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs and Maria Lizardo from the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation, one of the organizations involved in offering free services.This morning, we'll look at a music camp for kids in Queens founded by a Latina guitarist who's mission is to teach her students how to play music as members of a band.But first, NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton recently announced he will step down as the city's top cop. His depature has renewed debate over leglislation aimed at police reform.."The Right to Know Act" is sponsored by two Latino councilmembers who hope the legislation will become law. They believe it will greatly improve interactions between the NYPD and the communities they patrol because all too often, New Yorkers have no idea why they're being questioned, stopped or searched by a police officer.Here to break down the legislation and where it stands now are councilmembers Antonio Reynoso and Ritchie Torres.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:This morning we take a look at a free soccer camp in a northern Manhattan where there is a signficant immigrant population. The camp is in need of some help.Camp organizers want elected officials and community leaders to revamp the Dyckman fields where the kids play.But right now, we focus once again on education. The new school year is just weeks away and there is a model school in Washington Heights.The New Heights Academy truly sets the bar high for schools everywhere by preparing and watching all their students get into college. This past June, 100% of the graduating senior class was accepted to 4-year colleges and universities.How did they accomplish that and what can other schools learn from The New Heights Academy.Here to discuss their approach to education: Christina Brown, executive director of the school and Milenny Then, a Latina instructor from the school.This morning, we'll look at a music camp for kids in Queens founded by a Latina guitarist whose mission is to teach her students how to play music as members of a band; how she does it is the interesting part.But first, he is now in his 26th year of service as the U.S. representative from New York's 15th District. Congressman Jose Serrano is here on Tiempo and we have many questions on numerous issues.Among them, the ever-growing Zika Virus. The number of cases is on the rise. Here in the United States and especially in Puerto Rico. He's on a house conference committee focused stopping the spread of the virus.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:New York's new secretary of state is a Latina. Before her new job, she served as the former editor of the largest Spanish language newspaper in New York City.She'll be here to tell us about her new role and about a new program designed to help thousands of low income New Yorkers become U.S. citizens.But right now, a very important topic here on Tiempo: education. We are a month away from the start of the new school year. Where did the summer go, right?It's been three years since Governor Christie passed a bill that made undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition at New Jersey's public colleges and universities. However, those same students are not eligible for state and federal education aid.And now, a new study shows undocumented students in New Jersey who are eligible to enroll in state colleges are not applying at all. So what's the response to that? A push in the state legislature to offer those students financial assistance.Here to talk more about this is Gordon Macinnes from the New Jersey Policy Perspective and Li Adorno from American Friends Service Committee.New York's new secretary of state is a Latina. Before her new job, she served as the former editor of the largest Spanish language newspaper in New York City.She'll be here to tell us about her new role and about a new program designed to help thousands of low income New Yorkers become U.S. citizens.But now, we focus on politics specifically, the Latino vote in the upcoming presidential election.We are just one day away from the start of the Republican National Convention in Ohio and a week away from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.According to a new poll by Latino decisions, among Hispanic registered voters, presumptive presidential Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton currently has a whopping 74%-16% advantage over presumptive presidential Republican candidate Donald Trump.Here to take a closer look at the candidates' positions on issues affecting Latinos are Michael Nieves, Democrat political consultant and Tony Mele, chair of the Latino National Republican Coalition of Rockland County.Despite the recent economic reforms in Cuba and re-established relations with the U.S., the island is far from being a predictable tourist destination. We'll give you some important tips you should know about before planning your trip to the beautiful island.We focus once again on Puerto Rico and the financial crisis plaguing the island and its 3.5 million U.S. citizens. Recently, President Obama signed the Promesa bill into law. The bill will establish a federally appointed control board to run Puerto Rico's economy to help address the commonwealth's $72 billion debt.Despite this legislative action, Puerto Rico was not able to honor all of its debt obligations and has defaulted for a fourth time. Many critics of the bill say it won't be enough to save the island.Here to talk more about why this won't work is Lydia Valencia, CEO and president of the Puerto Rican Congress of New Jersey and Franklyn Perez from the National Puerto Rican agenda.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:A low-cost health insurance plan where the members go to you if you can't go them. They are Fidelis Care.We'll tell you all about this community-based health coverage that also partnered with the National Puerto Rican Day Parade last month to get their message out.But right now, a hugely disappointing ruling for millions of undocumented immigrants nationwide - many of them here in our area.The U.S. Supreme Court recently decided to put two programs on hold that would shield five million undocumented immigrants from deportation.President Obama's executive action on immigration last year initiated the programs, now the policy is in limbo.Here to help us all understand what this means is immigration attorney Barbara Camacho and Francis Madi, regional outreach coordinator from the the New York Immigration Coalition.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The late New York congressman Herman Badillo receives a posthumous honor in the Bronx, a post office bears the influential and ground-breaking Latino leader's name.But right now, a topic and an issue so important in the lives of Latinos of all ages: education.New York City's public schools are almost out for summer. The Department of Education recently announced several new initiatives aimed at increasing and boosting diversity in the city's top public high schools, where Latino enrollment is disappointingly low.According to the Department of Education, only 14 Hispanic students were offered seats at the city's elite public high schools last year. The new programs will focus on getting more minority students to register.Here to talk more about the initiatives is New York City School's Chancellor Carmen Fariña.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The community schools model has improved more than 100 struggling schools in our area by creating partnerships between the school and other community resources that benefit local families.For example, the schools along with neighborhood community organizations train parents to serve as mentors. We'll tell you more about this great initiative.The Department of Homeland Security plans to deport more undocumented immigrants from Central America this month and next. The DHS operation started in January.And, it generated fear and concern for many people in immigrant communities then and now. Advocates are outraged by the surge in immigration raids, raids they believe are politically motivated.They believe officials should rightfully grant temporary protected status to families, many of whom left their countries to escape violence and conflict.Joining us here on Tiempo this morning are Carlene Pinto and Charlotte Gossett Navarro from the New York Immigration Coalition.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:"Latino Trends" magazine hosts the 14th annual Latino Trendsetter awards this week in Manhattan. The awards honor Latinos who have excelled in enterprise, arts, entertainment, health, education and community leadership. We'll talk to the event's founder.But right now, we turn our focus to Puerto Rico once again. The debt crisis in the U.S. commonwealth just keeps getting worse.Last week, the government defaulted on a nearly 370 million dollar bond payment. Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla decided not to pay the debt so that essential services could continue.The governor also warned a much more bigger default could occur July 1 if Congress doesn't provide some type of legislative assistance or financial restructuring ability.Here to talk more about this growing crisis, which some say is more than just financial (it's humanitarian) is Hector Cordero Guzman, professor at Baruch College and Eric Medina, adjunct professor at CUNY-Hostos Community College.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:A group of college students from our area spent their spring break in Cuba. And what did they do there? They shot and produced a documentary on how the island is preparing for expanded American tourism.Their film debut is just a few days away. More on what they experienced and learned.But right now, major relief efforts are underway in our area to help Ecuador.Recently, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated the country, killing hundreds and injuring thousands. New York City and the surrounding region are home to the largest population of Ecuadorian-Americans in the country.There is a big mobilization to help their family back home. Here to talk more about the mobilization is Ecuadorean-American assemblyman Francisco Moya of Queens and Linda Machuca, the Ecuadorean Consul General of New York.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The community schools model has improved more than 100 struggling schools in our area by creating partnerships between the school and other community resources that benefit local families. For example, the schools along with neighborhood community organizations train parents to serve as mentors.We'll tell you more about this great initiative a little later in the show.But right now, we elect a new president this year. And immigration reform is one of the most controversial issues of the campaign season.In parts of our country, and parts of our area, there still are pockets of anti-immigrant sentiment.This week, ABC7 partners again with "Citizenship Now!," a hotline campaign to guide people through the often complex citizenship process.Dozens of hotline providers will be on hand all week to offer free immigration information to thousands of callers.Here to talk more about this annual event is attorney Andres Perches Lemons and Sofia Carreno from the City University of New York. CUNY is also part of the campaign.The community schools model has improved more than 100 struggling schools in our area by creating partnerships between the school and other community resources that benefit local families.For example, the schools along with neighborhood community organizations train parents to serve as mentors. We'll tell you more about this great initiative a little later in the show.But right now, thousands of people will rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. to show their support for President Obama's immigration executive action. The court will hear oral arguments on the deferred action initiatives, DAPA and expanded DACA.Here to talk more about this is Sulma Arias, Immigration Field Director Center for Community Change, and Prioska Galicia from LSA Family Health Service. She is personally affected all of this.The character "Groot," from the 2014 action film "Guardians of the Galaxy," is now the star of a new comic book and he has Boricua roots.We'll tell you how the comic book's creator is trying to pass on old-world culture to young, Latino comic book readers.But right now, with the presidential general election just a few months away, we focus today not just on the 2016 Latino vote, but more specifically, Latinos and the Republican party.Through his words, actions and proposals, GOP front-runner Donald Trump has infuriated so many Latinos. That's just one of many interesting backdrops leading into the annual New York City Republican Gala.It takes place here in Manhattan in the next few days. And of course, many Latino Republicans will be in attendance as well as all 3 GOP presidential candidates.Joining us now is Arcadio Casillas, finance chairperson of New York State Republican Party and JC Polanco Republican strategist.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:CUNY (The City University of New York) is the big apple's public university system that serves half a million students, mostly from low-income families.CUNY now faces devastating cuts in state funding. We'll tell you what advocates are doing to stop these cuts from taking effect.We are talking about Cuba, more specifically, President Obama's historic trip to the communist nation, the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years.Mr. Obama met with Cuban President Raul Castro, dissidents and he attended a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban national team. Will the president's visit trigger a cascade of new commerce between the two nations?Here to answer that question and many others is Vito Echevarria, consultant for travelucion.com and Ben Greenzweig from Momentum Events the Organizer of the "Cuba Opportunity Summit" that just wrapped up here in New York City.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:New York City is stepping up efforts to help undocumented immigrants, who are victims of crimes, help in the form of special visas.We'll talk to the commissioners behind this push and the specific requirements needed to qualify for the visas.But right now, a topic we've discussed quite extensively here on Tiempo, the financial crisis in Puerto Rico.Senate Democrats, led by Robert Menendez of New Jersey, recently put out their version of a plan to tackle the island's growing debt crisis. It calls for the creation of a financial stability and reform board to provide needed transparency and oversight, all aimed at getting the U.S. territory out of its 72-billion dollars in debt.What an honor to have with us this morning via satellite New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, the main sponsor of the legislation.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Latina 50 plus is a newly created organization that honors Hispanic females over 50 for being trailblazers in their profession.In return, those pioneers set out to mentor, motivate, coach and inspire the younger Latina generation. We'll tell you how in just a few minutes.But right now, we focus on the boro with the largest percentage of Latinos. What boro is that? The Bronx.According to a 2014 U.S. Census Bureau report, 54.8 percent of Bronxites are Latinos.Recently, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. held his 7th state of the boro address. He announced that $10 million of his capital budget would go toward renovating the Orchard Beach pavilion.Goals for the Bronx include becoming "the next Silicon Valley." He also mentioned millions in new funding for business projects, 23,000 new units of housing. The workforce participation rate in the Bronx has never been higher.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:By now, you've certainly heard of the controversy with many Latinos and blacks outraged at the lack of diversity among the top nominees. This morning, we talk to a pair of Latina Broadway stars.You'll hear their thoughts about the controversy and how this season has been one of the most diverse on Broadway in years. That's coming up later on in the show.But right now, we are talking about the Latino vote in this 2016 presidential election year.This year, according to one recent report, more than 27 million Latinos are eligible to vote.Throughout their campaigns, the presidential candidates have debated and discussed many issues of great concern to Latinos like immigration reform, healthcare and jobs.As for Latino voting trends, take a look. In 2008, 9.8 million Latinos cast their presidential ballots. Four years later, 11.2 million Latinos voted. That represents an 8% increase.A coalition of Latino organizations from across the country recently announced "Our Vote, Our Future" a nationwide mobilization effort aimed at the ever-growing number of potential Latino voters.Here to tell us all about it is Jessica Orozco from the Hispanic Federation, Roberto Frugone from the Naleo Educational Fund and Julio Huato, professor from St. Francis College in Brooklyn.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:We're in the heart of winter with bone-chilling temperatures that have reached the single digits. That means the United Way of Long Island has activated its emergency fuel fund, "Project Warmth".It helps people pay their heating bills on the island where there is a large Hispanic population. We'll tell you how it works.But right now, more historic changes in the relations between the U.S. and Cuba. The United States and the communist nation have resumed commercial air traffic for the first time in 50 years!U.S. Airlines will begin flying to Cuba, if all goes well, by the fall of this year. American officials say the deal reinforces President Obama's objective of forging economic ties with the Caribbean island after the two countries began normalizing relations last year.Joining us now to talk further about the agreement are Ross Kenneth Urken, personal finance editor of "TheStreet" and Cynthia Cariss Alonso, author of "Passage to Cuba".Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Lehman College's longest running president is stepping down after 26 years. Dr. Ricardo Fernandez was the first Latino president at the CUNY 4-year college. We'll talk to him about his tenure at the university and what goals lie ahead.But right now, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently gave his third state of the city address. The mayor renewed his pledge to create a more equal city.Among his many ambitions, the mayor promised to increase benefits for immigrants regardless of immigration status and to create more affordable housing for everyone.Some Latino advocates think the mayor speech marked significant progress on key issues affecting Latinos, but they also feel there is room for improvement.Here to highlight some of the issues is Daniel Altschuler, director of research and civic engagement from "Make The Road New York," and Natalia Aristizabal, "Make The Road New York's" lead organizer.Latin Boogaloo was the reigning music genre of New York City more than 50 years ago. That music is now the focus of a documentary called "We Like It Like That: The Story of Latin Boogaloo"Boogaloo King Joe Bataan stars in the documentary. He joins us this morning as well as the film's director.But right now, praise for the North Bergen police department in Hudson county for its diverse hiring practices.According to the National Coalition of Latino Officers, the North Bergen PD is the leading department for diversity in the Garden State. Out of 118 officers in the North Bergen Police Department, 55% of them are Hispanic.Here with us this morning are Antonio Hernandez, president of the National Coalition of Latino Officers, Detective Anthony Ortiz and Detective Miguel Vento, from the North Bergen Police Department.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:"Latino Americans" is a landmark six-hour documentary featuring interviews with nearly 100 Latinos. It highlights more than 500 years of history.The documentary is being screened in our area - for free. We'll talk to one the filmmakers and the Latino center that helped organize the free screenings.But right now, tax season is officially here and the campaign, "preparate para un futuro mejor," prepare for a better future. This helps Latinos prepare for and strengthen their financial future with free tax education and workshops.Some of things you'll learn about building an accurate tax history, filing procedures, deductions and so on. Here to tell us about the campaign - Emmanuel Diaz, multi-cultural initiatives manager for H&R Block based in Brooklyn and Jeffrey Melo, coordinator for the Hispanic Access Foundation New York.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:There is only a one week left to sign up for health coverage this year through the Affordable Care Act. Latinos rank among the highest rate of those who are unisured. There are enrollment efforts underway in our area. We'll tell you where they are later on in the show.Also, a free after-school in the Bronx program that teaches students basic journalism skills. They are looking for students; more on this in a few minutes.But right now, on Tuesday the Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments about President Obama's immigration plan to shield five million immigrants from deportation. The 9 justices say they will consider undoing a lower court ruling that blocked the order.Joining us today to enlighten us about what's next is Immigration Attorney Christopher Cabanillas and and Jose Perez, an attorney from Latino Justice.Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is back in prison after his elaborate escape last summer. Federal prosecutors want Guzman to be tried here in the U.S. We'll talk to a documentary film-maker who has closely followed 'El Chapo' for years.But right now, the Department of Homeland Security recently began a crackdown on undocumented immigrants from Central America. The federal operation has generated widespread concern in immigrant communities.In fact, protesters from various pro-immigrant rights groups held a rally in New York City to publicly air their frustration and anger. They are pleading with President Obama to "immediately" halt the controversial operations.Joining us esta manana, Favio Ramirez-Caminatti from El Centro del Imigrante on Staten Island, Immigration Attorney Barbara Camacho and Lenni Benson from the Safe Passage Project.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:The New York City comptroller's office recently reached out to the public for help in finding 1,000 workers, workers owed more than 3-million in unclaimed wages.So far, only 53 workers have come forward to claim their money. There is so much more money still to be claimed. The comptroller is here to explain how workers can get their hands on money that is rightfully theirs.But right now, the new year kicks off a critical and important time for so many college-bound students - many of them Latinos - who qualify for financial aid.Regretfully, many of those students do not apply for the assistance because they run into trouble completing a free federal application, an application that is necessary in order to receive that much-needed money for school.But here's the good news, there's an organization in our area - Latino U College Access - that stands ready to help Hispanic students fill out this form and prepare. Recently, Latino U partnered with Westchester County.Joining us today to talk about this collaboration is the Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, founder and executive director of Latino U College Access.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4: