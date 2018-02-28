REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Prospect Park, Right Now

Inside 921 Washington Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Prospect Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Prospect Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

178 Prospect Park West




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 178 Prospect Park West, is 9.3 percent less than the $2,200 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Prospect Park.

In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring, central heating and an eat-in kitchen. Dogs and cats are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

921 Washington Ave., #3j



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 921 Washington Ave., is listed for $2,100 / month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, great closet space, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

70 Prospect Park Southwest, #C8




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 70 Prospect Park Southwest, which is going for $2,108 / month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating, granite countertops and abundant cabinet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage. Dogs and cats are not permitted in this unit.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineBrooklynNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News