What Does $2,900 Rent You In New York City, Today?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
443 East 78th St. (Upper East Side)
Listed at $2,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 443 East 78th St. (at York Ave. & East 78th St.).
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
50 West 77th St., #3f (Upper West Side)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 50 West 77th St. (at W 77th St. & Columbus Ave.). It's also listed for $2,900 / month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and two closets. Building amenities include an elevator, concierge service and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
19 Saint Marks Pl., #5a (East Village)
Here's a studio apartment at 19 Saint Marks Pl. that's going for $2,900 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and exposed brick. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
321 E 78th St., #1C (Upper East Side)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 321 E 78th St. It's listed for $2,900 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and marble countertops. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
320 West 84th St., #86Y (Upper West Side)
Located at 320 West 84th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,900/ month.
The apartment comes with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
317 Smith St., #2 (Carroll Gardens-Columbia Street-Red Hook)
Listed at $2,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 317 Smith St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
192 Stuyvesant Ave., #2a (Bedford-Stuyvesant)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 192 Stuyvesant Ave. (at Gates Ave.).
It's listed for $2,900 / month. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, garden access, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
72 Irving Pl., #4a (Gramercy)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 72 Irving Pl. that's going for $2,900 / month.
The building features outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)
317 E 74th St., #5C (Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island)
Located at 317 E 74th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,900 / month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.