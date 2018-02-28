The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Hamilton Heights, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Hamilton Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
629 West 142nd St.
Listed at $1,445 / month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 629 West 142nd St., is 12.4 percent less than the $1,650 / month median rent for a studio in Hamilton Heights.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, outdoor space, on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
(See the complete listing here.)
3605 Broadway, #4g
This studio apartment, situated at 3605 Broadway, is listed for $1,450 / month.
The apartment offers hardwood flooring and central heating. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Feline companions are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
506 West 146th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 506 West 146th St., which is going for $1,500 / month.
In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the full listing here.)
410 West 148th St.
Also listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 410 West 148th St.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a brand new kitchen. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (Here's the listing.)
961 Saint Nicholas Ave., #5R
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 961 Saint Nicholas Ave., which is going for $1,625 / month.
In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
1883 Amsterdam Ave.
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1883 Amsterdam Ave.
The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
196 Bradhurst Ave.
To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 196 Bradhurst Ave. It's also being listed for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, arched doorways, stainless steel appliances and two closets. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (Here's the full listing.)
---
