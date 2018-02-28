FOOD & DRINK

'Anchor Grill' Brings Modern European Fare To Hell's Kitchen

Photo: Anchor Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new modern European restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 712 9th Ave. (between 48th St & 49th St) in Hell's Kitchen, the newcomer is called Anchor Grill.

The new nautically-themed eatery is located in the former Zora's Cafe space, which closed up shop last fall.

Anchor Grill specializes in "fresh seafood and char-grilled steaks," according to its website. On the menu, look for dishes like lobster ravioli with garlic and capers, steak frites with Parmesan fries, and Chilean sea bass with butternut squash and asparagus.

There's a selection of starters and salads on offer, too, such as burrata and pears, French onion soup and an artichoke salad with arugula and cherry tomatoes.

Rounding things out are desserts like Oreo cheesecake and chocolate souffle. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Anchor Grill has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Justin P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 10th, said: "This place knocked it out of the park on every course. Definitely get the hot shrimp, Chilean sea bass and chocolate souffle."

Yelper Phil S. added: "Amazing food at a very reasonable price. We tried steak frites and steak tartare, everything was fresh and nicely put together. The home-made baklava was delicious also. So glad I found this hidden gem!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Anchor Grill is open daily from 11am-11pm.
